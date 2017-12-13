

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machine orders in Japan jumped a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent on month in October, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday - standing at 850.9 billion yen.



That beat forecasts for a gain of 2.7 percent following the 8.1 percent decline in September.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders climbed 2.3 percent - again beating expectations for a fall of 3.9 percent following the 3.5 percent drop in the previous month.



The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, advanced 5.6 percent on month and gained 13.4 percent on year to 2.450 trillion yen.



Manufacturing orders gained 7.4 percent on month and 26.0 percent on year to 421.3 billion yen, while non-manufacturing orders gained 1.1 percent on month and fell 13.9 percent on year to 437.7 billion yen.



Government orders gained 13.2 percent on month and fell 8.3 percent on year to 247.0 billion yen. Orders from overseas added 4.9 percent on month and 30.0 percent on year to 1,050.8 billion yen. Orders from agencies eased 0.2 percent on month and climbed 7.5 percent on year to 119.5 billion yen.



For the fourth quarter of 2017, core machine orders are forecast to have fallen 3.5 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year.



