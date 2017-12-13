

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Tuesday wrote an emphatic finish to the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,280-point plateau although it may bounce higher again on Wednesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with traders waiting on the FOMC's interest rate decision later today. The European markets were slightly higher and the U.S. bourses were mixed and flat - and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financials, properties and insurance companies.



For the day, the index plummeted 41.38 points or 1.25 percent to finish at 3,280.81 after trading between 3,280.33 and 3,320.31. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 18.60 points or 0.97 percent to end at 1,901.09.



Among the actives, China Life plummeted 3.67 percent, while Ping An Insurance plunged 2.78 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.85 percent, Bank of China tumbled 1.27 percent, Agricultural Bank of China lost 0.80 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) added 0.17 percent, PetroChina sank 0.87 percent, China Vanke skidded 1.20 percent, Gemdale dropped 1.16 percent, Jiangxi Copper retreated 0.87 percent and Zijin Mining fell 0.52 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is inconclusive as stocks were fairly rangebound on Tuesday, eventually finishing on opposite sides of the unchanged line - although the Dow and the S&P hit fresh record closing highs.



The Dow added 118.77 points or 0.49 percent to 24,504.80, while the NASDAQ fell 12.76 points or 0.19 percent to 6,862.32 and the S&P 500 gained 4.12 points or 0.15 percent to 2,664.11.



Traders were reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve later today.



With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point, traders are likely to keep a close eye on the accompanying statement as well as outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen's press conference for clues about the outlook for future rate hikes.



