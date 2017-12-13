

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) faces the prospect of having to find a new leader after Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders decided not to stand for a third term, French newspaper Le Figaro reported



Enders won't renew his mandate when it expires in May 2019. The company board will endorse his decision at a meeting on December 14 and formalize his move early next year, the newspaper said.



Rainer Ohler, a spokesman for Airbus, called the report 'pure media speculation' and said no decision had been made. Enders said his future in the post would ideally be determined in joint consultations with the board.



'The decision about my future as CEO of Airbus is not taken by the French press or the French government or any government,' he said. 'My current mandate runs until April 2019 and this is the timeframe I work against.'



The nationality of the CEO and the head of the commercial-plane units typically alternate between a Frenchman and a German, which would make Fabrice Bregier the next logical choice to take over from Enders.



Bregier, too, may leave the company if he doesn't get the top job, Figaro said. He may depart next year and be replaced by a German, Les Echos reported separately, citing unidentified people familiar with the deliberations. The board will discuss the matter at its meeting on Thursday, Les Echos said. Airbus dismissed the reports on Bregier's future as 'pure speculation.'



