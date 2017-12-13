

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Axel Springer (AXELF.PK) and Télévision Française 1 S.A. or TF1 have signed an agreement by which Axel Springer shall have the option to sell its stake in French aufeminin group at a price per share of 38.74 euros to TF1. This corresponds to a premium of 45.7 percent on closing price as of December 8, 2017. The aggregate purchase price of Axel Springer's 78.43 percent stake amounts to 286.1 million euros.



Completion of the transaction would require clearance by the competent cartel authorities which is not expected before end of March 2018.



aufeminin and its subsidiaries offer online portals, forums and product subscriptions for predominantly female target groups. In Germany, aufeminin operates the women portal gofeminin, the health portal Onmeda as well as the subscription box service My Little Box. aufeminin is part of the Marketing Media segment of Axel Springer SE. The shares of aufeminin S.A. are listed on Compartment B of Euronext Paris stock exchange.



