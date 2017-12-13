

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that the US Food and Drug Administration has approved Nucala or mepolizumab as the first targeted treatment for eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis or EGPA, previously known as Churg-Strauss syndrome.



The approval for EGPA is based on results from the pivotal, 52-week, Phase III MIRRA1 study, conducted as a collaboration between GSK and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the US National Institutes of Health.



Nucala for treatment of EGPA in the US is available now. In recognition of the fact that US consumers are increasingly being asked by their insurers to take on more cost sharing, making affordability a concern for some patients, GSK has various patient assistance programmes available for those who qualify.



Eosinophilic granulomatosis with polyangiitis is a chronic rare disease that is caused by inflammation in the walls of small-to-medium sized blood vessels (vasculitis). The global incidence is generally reported to be in the range of 1-4 per million, with an estimated prevalence of approximately 14-45 per million. This translates to approximately 5000 patients with EGPA in the U.S. The mean age of diagnosis is 48 years, and the disease can be life-threatening for some patients.



In EGPA, patients typically develop adult-onset asthma, and often allergic rhinitis and sinusitis. EGPA can result in damage to lungs, sinuses, skin, heart, gastrointestinal tract, nerves and other organs. The most common symptoms include extreme fatigue, muscle and joint pain, weight loss, sinonasal symptoms, and breathlessness.



