

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mixed on Wednesday, with investors treading cautiously ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision later in the day.



With the Fed widely expected to raise interest rates by a quarter-point, investors are likely to keep a close eye on the accompanying statement as well as outgoing Fed Chair Janet Yellen's press conference for clues about the outlook for future rate hikes.



The Australian market is higher following the mostly positive cues overnight from Wall Street and as investors digested upbeat Australian consumer confidence data. Nevertheless, gains are modest on caution ahead of an expected interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 12.40 points or 0.21 percent to 6,025.60, off a high of 6,027.20 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 11.50 points or 0.19 percent to 6,104.60.



The big four banks are modestly higher. ANZ Banking, Westpac, National Australia Bank and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.4 percent.



The major miners are also mostly higher. BHP Billiton is adding 0.3 percent and Fortescue Metals is advancing more than 1 percent, while Rio Tinto is down 0.2 percent.



However, gold miners are down after gold prices extended four-month lows overnight. Newcrest Mining is losing 1 percent and Evolution Mining is down 0.4 percent.



Oil stocks are also weak after crude oil prices fell overnight. Oil Search is down 0.3 percent, Woodside Petroleum is declining 0.5 percent and Santos is lower by 0.7 percent.



Newcrest Mining said it has sold its 89.9 per cent stake in the Bonikro mine in the West African nation of Ivory Coast for A$81 million to a consortium of F&M Gold Resources and Africa Finance Corporation.



Westfield Corp. shares are gaining 14 percent after the shopping center group said Tuesday that it has agreed to be acquired by French real estate company Unibail-Rodamco SE in a deal with an enterprise value of $24.7 billion, or A$32.7 billion.



Retail Food Group, owner of Gloria Jean's, Donut King and Brumby's Bakery brands, has dismissed media reports about its finances and treatment of franchisees as 'inaccurate'. Shares of the company are advancing more than 1 percent.



Aristocrat Leisure has named group finance head Julie Cameron-Doe as its next chief financial officer, succeeding Toni Korsanos. Shares of the poker machine maker are losing 1 percent.



Fonterra Australia has raised its farmgate milk price for the 2017/18 season by 10 cents per kilogram of milk solids and also revised down its closing milk price range, citing ongoing market volatility. The dairy giant's shares are declining 0.7 percent.



On the economic front, the latest survey from Westpac Bank revealed that consumer confidence in Australia spiked in December, surging 3.6 percent to a score of 103.3. That follows the 1.7 percent slide in November to a reading of 99.7.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is rising against the U.S. dollar. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7560, up from $0.7536 on Tuesday.



The Japanese market is declining following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street and on caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day. Investors shrugged off better-than-expected Japanese core machinery orders data.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is losing 55.02 points or 0.24 percent to 22,811.15, off a low of 22,798.20 earlier.



The major exporters are mostly lower. Sony is down 0.2 percent, Canon is losing 0.4 percent and Mitsubishi Electric is declining almost 1 percent, while Panasonic is advancing more than 1 percent.



Shares of Toshiba are adding more than 1 percent after the company and Western Digital agreed to resolve their dispute over Toshiba's plan to sell its chip unit, and also decided to proceed with future investments in their ongoing flash memory collaboration.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 1 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is advancing almost 2 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is adding almost 1 percent and Honda is rising 0.3 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is declining almost 1 percent and Japan Petroleum is down more than 1 percent after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Nippon Yusen is gaining almost 3 percent, while JGC Corp. and Shizuoka Bank are rising more than 2 percent each.



On the flip side, DeNA Co is losing almost 4 percent, Sumco Corp. is lower by 3 percent and Shin-Etsu Chemical is down almost 3 percent.



In economic news, the Cabinet Office said that the value of core machine orders in Japan jumped a seasonally adjusted 5.0 percent on month in October, standing at 850.9 billion yen. That beat forecasts for a gain of 2.7 percent following the 8.1 percent decline in September.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the mid 113 yen-range on Wednesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are modestly higher, while Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand and Indonesia are lower.



On Wall Street, stocks finished on opposite sides of the unchanged line on Tuesday, although the Dow and the S&P hit fresh record closing highs. Traders were reluctant to make significant moves ahead of the monetary policy announcement by the Federal Reserve on Wednesday.



The Dow added 118.77 points or 0.49 percent to 24,504.80 and the S&P 500 gained 4.12 points or 0.15 percent to 2,664.11, while the Nasdaq fell 12.76 points or 0.19 percent to 6,862.32.



The European markets ended with modest gains on Tuesday. The DAX of Germany climbed 0.46 percent, the CAC 40 of France rose 0.75 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.63 percent.



Crude oil prices tumbled Tuesday amid widespread expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates and signal further monetary policy tightening is imminent. WTI oil declined $0.85 or 1.5 percent to settle at $57.14 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



