Official Launch of the Air China Beijing - Brisbane Route

BEIJING, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On 10 December 2017, Air China held a launch ceremony for the inaugural flight on its new route between Beijing and Brisbane. The ceremony was attended by a number of distinguished guests, including Andrew Hogg, Regional General Manger at North Asia at Tourism Australia; Nick Elliott, executive of Government Affairs Department at Tourism and Events Queensland; Charley Shen, director for Greater China Region at Tourism and Events Queensland; and Xulun Hou, vice president of Air China.

At the launch ceremony, Air China's vice president Xulun Hou remarked: "This new route between Beijing and Brisbane is Air China's sixth non-stop route between China and Australia. Brisbane is also Air China's third Australian destination, after Sydney and Melbourne. The establishment of this new route is part of Air China's global expansion of its route network and improvement of links between China and Australia. The launch of the route will provide a convenient transport link that should spur trade, business cooperation and tourism between Beijing and Queensland."

Leanne Coddington, CEO of Tourism and Events Queensland, stated: "This is the first ever air corridor between China's capital, Beijing, and Brisbane, the capital of Queensland state. This represents a major milestone for the state of Queensland. It is expected that the new route will carry almost 170,000 new visitors to Queensland over the next four years. The route makes it easier for Chinese tourists to reach Brisbane, which is a gateway to the Gold Coast, the Whitsunday Islands and other well-known travel destinations. Chinese visitors are now only half a day away from Queensland's mild climate, pristine beaches and jaw-dropping Great Barrier Reef."

Moreover, the recent conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement and the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Australia point to growing bilateral cooperation and exchanges. In recent years, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Australia has seen double-digit growth; two-way tourist flows between the two countries recorded an impressive two million trips in 2016. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and Australia as well as "Chinese-Australian Tourism Year". It is expected that the launch of the new Beijing - Brisbane route will help to promote bilateral trade relations, business cooperation and tourism. It will also provide a convenient travel link for business people, overseas students and tourists travelling between both hemispheres.

In recent years, Air China has been expanding its global route network, and now operates flights out of four major hubs in Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. It has also increased its route offering between China and Australia. At present, Air China operates non-stop routes from Beijing, Shanghai and Chengdu to Sydney and Melbourne, handling over 40 weekly passenger flights between China and Australia. As a Star Alliance carrier, Air China can also offer routes to 1,330 destinations in 190 countries. As always, Air China remains committed to delivering reliable, comfortable, and enjoyable flight services to passengers, while offering a personal touch.

Flight information:

The new route between Beijing and Brisbane will be operated under flight numbers CA795/796 four times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday).Outbound flights will depart from Beijing at 02:30 and arrive in Brisbane at 15:10. Inbound flights will depart from Brisbane at 19:30 and arrive in Beijing at 04:45 the next day. All times are given in local time. All flights are operated by Airbus 330-200 aircraft.





