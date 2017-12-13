Adoption of best-in-class wireless communication technology and standard mobile operating system opens door to interoperability with other connected devices

Regulatory News:

Cellnovo Group (Paris:CLNV) ("Cellnovo" or the "Company" - CLNV: EN Paris), a medical technology company marketing the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system, today announces the achievement of an industry-first, with the CE marking of its next-generation mobile diabetes management system, making it the first insulin delivery platform to use Bluetooth Low Energy and Android. The use of a best-in-class wireless communication technology and a standard mobile operating system will further enable interoperability with other e-health platforms, including artificial pancreas projects.

This industry-first adds to the Cellnovo System's unique value proposition as the first and only e-connected micro-pump, which provides real time data to patients and clinicians.

The Company's next-generation system, the Cellnovo System with Android, builds upon the current system in three main aspects:

The adoption of standard technologies will facilitate the interoperability of the Cellnovo System with other connected objects for health and well-being. The next-generation system will thus be capable of communicating with devices such as continuous glucose meters, blood glucose meters, fitness trackers, and smart watches, providing a holistic vision of the patient's health. These innovations provide Cellnovo with a best-in-class platform to be used for the Company's future artificial pancreas and automated insulin delivery (AID) product lines.

The Cellnovo micro-pump will communicate wirelessly with the touchscreen handset using Bluetooth Low Energy, a standard communication technology dedicated to connected objects. This technology guarantees the quality of communications while significantly reducing energy consumption.

Low Energy, a standard communication technology dedicated to connected objects. This technology guarantees the quality of communications while significantly reducing energy consumption. The use of the Android operating system improves the performance of Cellnovo's proprietary touchscreen handset.

Sophie Baratte, Chief Executive Officer of Cellnovo, comments: "We are pleased to announce the CE marking of our next generation mobile diabetes management system. With this next generation system, Cellnovo is now ready for the future of healthcare. Connected devices are a gateway to personalised health management and allow Cellnovo to acquire a platform adapted to future artificial pancreas products. This achievement marks an important milestone in our mission to empower patients and enable them to have greater self-management of chronic diseases like diabetes."

Javaid Masoud, Chief Technology Officer of Cellnovo, comments: "We are proud of this important milestone in Cellnovo's R&D roadmap. Today, we are seeing a rapid convergence of medical devices with lifestyle products such as connected watches and activity trackers. As the first to adopt Bluetooth Low Energy for a micro-pump used for continuous insulin delivery alongside a proprietary handset that uses the Android mobile operating system, Cellnovo is positioned to be a major player in this domain."

About Cellnovo (Euronext: CLNV)

An independent medical technology company specialising in diabetes, Cellnovo has developed and markets the first mobile, connected, all-in-one diabetes management system that helps make life easier for patients. Compact, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with an integrated blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time. Cellnovo is currently participating in several major Artificial Pancreas projects with Diabeloop, TypeZero and Horizon 2020 to develop automated insulin delivery systems.

For more information go to www.cellnovo.com

About the Cellnovo Diabetes Management System

Compact, intuitive and entirely connected, Cellnovo's insulin pump comprises a mobile touchscreen controller with a blood-glucose meter. This unique device allows optimal management of insulin injections whilst ensuring extensive freedom of movement and peace of mind for patients. Thanks to the automatic transmission of data, it also allows the patient's condition to be continually monitored by family members and healthcare professionals in real time.

Cellnovo is listed on Euronext, Compartment C

ISIN: FR0012633360 Ticker: CLNV

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171212006207/en/

Contacts:

Cellnovo

Sophie Baratte

Chief Executive Officer

investors@cellnovo.com

or

NewCap

Tristan Roquet Montégon, 33 1 44 71 00 16

Investor Relations

cellnovo@newcap.eu

or

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau, 33 1 44 71 94 98

Media Relations in France

cellnovo@newcap.eu