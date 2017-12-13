

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA), a spine technology innovation company, announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire SafePassage, a privately-held provider of intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring or IONM services. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.



NuVasive expects the transaction to be accretive to its adjusted earnings per share in 2018 and beyond. NuVasive also expects the acquisition to support its longer-term targets for revenue growth and expansion of its non-GAAP operating and EBITDA margins.



Additionally, the transaction is expected to meet the Company's goals for return on invested capital for tuck-in acquisitions in three years, consistent with the Company's previously stated acquisition criteria.



The transaction is expected to close in January 2018, subject to customary closing conditions.



Founded in 2007 by surgeons, New York City -based SafePassage's 135 clinical specialists and support staff service approximately 12,600 cases annually.



With the addition of SafePassage, NuVasive Clinical Services or NCS solidifies its leadership position as the largest provider of outsourced IONM services with more than 550 neurophysiologists and oversight physicians in the U.S., allowing for the delivery of services to over 1,000 customers and 3,000 surgeons.



Following the acquisition of SafePassage, NCS is expected to support greater than 100,000 IONM cases annually in the U.S.



