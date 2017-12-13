Wirecard Gains the Booking Platform Travelstart as a Customer for Digital Payments

MUNICH, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Travelstart is the largest African online travel agent offering real-time access to thousands of flights in the emerging markets

Wirecard, the international provider of digital financial technology, is facilitating credit card acceptance for Africa's largest online travel agent Travelstart. With this, Travelstart customers can use their credit cards to pay online for flights, hotels, car rentals and complete journeys.

Founded in Sweden in 1999, Travelstart has focused on emerging markets mainly in Africa and Middle East from its headquarters in South Africa since 2006. The portal offers users real-time access to thousands of flights. Two millions users from 16 countries take advantage of the reservation portal's offers every month.

Current tourism trends are showing that Africa is increasingly becoming an attractive tourism destination. Growing at a rate of 6.5% per year, the total number of international tourist arrivals to Africa reached 18.6 million during the first half of 2017. Moreover, Africa is attracting young net-savvy target groups interested in adventure travelling and eco-tourism. The millennials - used to research, book and pay their trips online - are building an important part of Travelstart's customer base. Due to the collaboration with Wirecard, Travelstart is strengthening their connection to this target group with state-of-the-art digital credit card payments.

Jan Rübel, Head of Sales Travel and Transport at Wirecard: "Through this partnership with Travelstart, we are providing customers with flexible, fast and secure solutions for holiday payments. We are delighted to offer decisive added value to all tourists in a dynamic market such as Africa within the scope of this collaboration."

Lasse Vinther, Corporate Development at Travelstart, adds: "As a One Travel Agency in Africa and Middle East, we face increasing complexity and fragmentation in connection with payment processes. These must be quick and uncomplicated while complying with the highest possible encryption standards to ensure data security. We are therefore particularly pleased to have found a partner in Wirecard who meets these demands in full."

About Wirecard:

Wirecard AG is a global technology group that supports companies in accepting electronic payments from all sales channels. As a leading independent supplier, the Wirecard Group offers outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments. A global platform bundles international payment acceptances and methods with supplementary fraud prevention solutions. With regard to issuing own payment instruments in the form of cards or mobile payment solutions, the Wirecard Group provides companies with an end-to-end infrastructure, including the requisite licences for card and account products. Wirecard AG is listed on the Frankfurt Securities Exchange (TecDAX, ISIN DE0007472060, WDI). For further information about Wirecard, please visit http://www.wirecard.com or follow us on Twitter @wirecard.

About Travelstart:

Founded in 1999 in Sweden, Travelstart started up in South Africa in 2006 to focus on the emerging market opportunity. Travelstart addresses complexities in the African travel market by directly accessing local supply, solving language and currency problems as well as the diverse plethora of payment methods. In addition to its technology platform which meets the need of travel bookers on mobile and desktop devices, Travelstart prides itself on delivering an exceptional service experience to its customers.

Travelstart provides travellers with real-time access to thousands of flights from all carriers and serves 2 million monthly users in 16 countries. Travelstart has offices in Cape Town, Dubai, Istanbul, Lagos, Cairo and Dar es Salaam. For more information, please visit http://www.travelstart.com.

