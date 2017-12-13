BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS -- (Marketwired) -- 12/13/17 -- Note to editors: There is a photo associated with this press release.

The India 2018 Conference held annually at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School brings together over 1000 attendees to explore the theme of Disruptive Innovation and the changing economic landscape of India.

In 2018 we will be celebrating our 15th anniversary. The conference will bring together business leaders, entertainment professionals, government officials, philanthropists, and many other leaders to engage in a conversation about India's path to global leadership. The 2017 conference had over 1000 attendees and was a resounding success.

"The potential and impact of women's economic empowerment can blaze a path toward innovation and equality. This is an incredible time to be fueling the changes necessary to incubate women's entrepreneurship and socioeconomic advancement," said Almas Jiwani, CEO & President of Almas Jiwani Foundation.

The conference will be held over at the Harvard Kennedy School on February 10 and Harvard Business School on February 11 and will feature Ms. Jiwani as a speaker and contributor to the success of this impactful gathering of present and emerging leaders.

The Almas Jiwani Foundation is a champion for gender equality and women's social, economic, and political empowerment, working diligently to promote education and entrepreneurship as a way of positively implementing social change in Canada and around the world.

"Specifically, for the Women in Business Panel, we wanted someone on our panel discussion who has actually faced some of the pressing issues related to gender equality at a ground level and has worked towards answering them. Ms. Almas, not only fits perfectly our criteria but also brings a very holistic point of view on gender equality globally," said khushboo Sadhwani & Neha Chawla, Co-Presidents of The India Conference.

About Almas Jiwani Foundation

The vision of The Almas Jiwani Foundation is to empower women, girls and marginalized communities through focused projects that directly address disparities in equality, education, entrepreneurship and energy rights. The Foundation aims to bridge inequalities through innovative projects designed to incubate and deliver sustainable and gender conscious solutions for communities in need. By leveraging our unparalleled network of partners and stakeholders in global issues, the Almas Jiwani Foundation provides the forum for discourse, engagement and action on the world's most pressing challenges.

About The India Conference

The India Conference is one of the largest student-run conferences focusing on India in the USA. It is hosted at the Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School by the graduate students of Harvard University.

To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/Almas_Jiwani.jpg

Contacts:

Almas Jiwani Foundation

Kevin West, Vice President International Operations

613-876-3722

kwest@almasjiwanifoundation.org

info@almasjiwanifoundation.org

www.almasjiwanifoundation.org



Harvard Business School

The India Conference

Neha Chawla

nchawla@mba2018.hbs.edu

www.indiaconference.com/2018/



