

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Copper producer Aurubis (AIAGY.PK, AIAGF.PK) reported Wednesday that its fourth-quarter consolidated net income climbed 29 percent to 67 million euros from last year's 52 million euros.



Earnings per share grew 31 percent to 1.48 euros.



Operating consolidated net income was 75 million euros, compared to 56 million euros a year ago. Operating earnings per share were 1.64 euros, compared to 1.24 euros last year.



Operating EBT grew 34 percent from last year to 87 million euros and operating EBITDA improved 19 percent to 124 million euros.



Revenues for the quarter climbed 19 percent to 2.85 billion euros from 2.40 billion euros a year ago.



Copper price (average) was $6,349 per tonne, up 33 percent.



Further, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board will recommend a dividend of 1.45 euros per share at the Annual General Meeting on March 1, 2018.



Looking ahead, Aurubis expects stable to good demand for copper products in the coming fiscal year. Stable results are expected in the new fiscal year.



Jürgen Schachler said, 'With the continuation of our efficiency enhancement program, we will be able to cushion a portion of these uncertainties. Therefore we anticipate a result at approximately the same level as 2016/17 for the current fiscal year. Due to our increasing investment activity, we additionally expect a slightly lower operating ROCE.'



Further, the company said the overall financial objective of the strategy is, in total, an additional 400 million euros operating EBITDA by fiscal year 2022/23.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX