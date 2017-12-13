Pure EncapsulationsNrf2 Detox with SetriaL-Glutathione Now Available throughout Europe

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Provide your body with the support it needs to fight the effects of oxidative stress.* Pure Encapsulations Nrf2 Detox with Setria Glutathione is now available in Germany and Austria.

Nrf2 Detox is a three-ingredient blend that contains broccoli sprout concentrate-a cruciferous vegetable recognized for its ability to support detoxification of human cells and tissues. Each 515mg capsule also contains trans-resveratrol for added antioxidant action.*

At the heart of Nrf2 Detox is Setria L-Glutathione, a well-studied form of glutathione that provides intracellular antioxidant support, benefits cellular detoxification, and supports a healthy immune response. Setria helps protect the body's cells from the effects of oxidative stress and toxins.*

Found in virtually every cell of the body, glutathione plays essential roles in protein synthesis, synthesis and repair of DNA, enzyme function, transport, and cell maturation. Optimal levels of glutathione have been associated with physical and mental health.*

Pure EncapsulationsNrf2 Detox is hypoallergenic, non-GMO, gluten-free, and vegan. It is now available to German and Austrian health care practitioners and to consumers at local pharmacies.

About Pure Encapsulations/b>

A business unit of Atrium Innovations Inc., Pure Encapsulationsis committed to producing a complete line of research-based health supplements. Available through health professionals, finished products are pure and hypoallergenic to optimize the long-term health of all individuals, even the most sensitive. Pure Encapsulationsis an industry leader in quality assurance, with an extensive raw material and finished product testing program that includes analysis for identity, potency, environmental contaminants, oxidation and more by certified third-party laboratories. Pure Encapsulationsis NSF-GMP registered in the U.S., GMP certified in Canada and exceeds the standards of the United States Pharmacopeia (USP) for supplement manufacturing. For additional information, please visit PureEncapsulations.com.

About Setria Glutathione

SetriaGlutathione, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and patented form of glutathione that, when taken orally1, has been shown to replenish the body's reserves, which may be depleted as a result of poor lifestyle choices, stress or natural aging. Called the "master antioxidant," glutathione helps protect cells in the body from the damaging effects of oxidative stress and toxins. Setria Glutathione is manufactured through a patented fermentation process to yield high purity and high quality, is vegetarian and allergen-free. For more information about Setria Glutathione, visit www.SetriaGlutathione.com.

About Kyowa Hakko Europe and Kyowa Hakko Bio Italia

Kyowa Hakko Europe and Kyowa Hakko Bio Italia are the Central-North and South European sales office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products. For more information, visitwww.kyowa.eu.

About Kyowa Hakko USA

Kyowa Hakko USA is the North American sales office for Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals and food products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients including CognizinCiticoline, PantesinPantethine, SetriaGlutathione, as well as SustamineL-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information visitKyowa-USA.com

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or the European Commission. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

**Setriais a registered trademark of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.