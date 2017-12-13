As the UK Strives to Address its Centuries-Old Infrastructure, Aquam Corporation Taps Costain Group's, Tim Bowen, as United Kingdom Managing Director

Bowen to Lead Key Water and Energy Risk Mitigation Services in the UK, Europe and Middle East

LONDON, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today Aquam Corporation ("Aquam"), a global provider of risk mitigation technologies for water and energy transmission and distribution assets, announced that Tim Bowen, an internationally recognized expert in infrastructure and transportation, joins the company as Managing Director for the United Kingdom. Bowen brings decades of infrastructure project experience to Aquam at a key moment, as the company expands geographically with new technology solutions aimed at addressing the vital water and gas assets that lie under the United Kingdom's buildings and streets.

As the smart city concept rapidly becomes reality, decision makers must grapple with the age of key infrastructure - and the tremendous costs, in both money and time, involved with replacing water and gas pipes. Evidence of what can occur when mission-critical infrastructure begins to leak, decay -- or experiences total system failure -- is all around, from the billions of liters in water losses each year to the energy distribution network issues associated with devastating gas-related tragedies. A report released earlier this month by the Consumer Council for Water determined the water industry in England and Wales alone lost 3.1 billion liters of drinking water through day-to-day leakage from 2016-2017. Fully replacing this infrastructure is prohibitively expensive for cities everywhere.

Prior to joining Aquam, Bowen most recently served as the Executive Director of Corporate Development for the Costain Group, a UK-based technology-focused engineering company, where he was responsible for group strategy, mergers and acquisitions, work winning, corporate social responsibility, behavioral safety, marketing and innovation across sectors including water, power and energy, nuclear, oil and gas, rail and highways. His earlier work at Costain included growing the Highways Sector revenues from £60 million to over £200 million in just over 5 years. Bowen has also served as an advisor to both Her Majesty's Treasury and the Department for Transport on several strategic initiatives. While serving as an advisor, he successfully led several strategic initiatives, including on efficiencies in public procurement.

"Signs of our aging infrastructure are emerging daily, threatening the health and safety of our people and cities, and these are the societal issues that Aquam is addressing," said Tim Bowen, Managing Director for Aquam UK. "Aquam's global team is dedicated to designing and deploying novel technologies that solve some of the most challenging infrastructure problems safely, cost effectively, sustainably, and with minimum disruption to property and people."

Aquam's award-winning technology and services predict the likelihood of system leaks, decay and failures, swiftly resolving them when failures occur thereby enabling transmission and distribution network availability and reliability over the long term. Bowen will oversee the firm's ongoing growth throughout the UK, Europe and the Middle East across its key businesses, including Nu Flow Technologies, a leader in small-diameter infrastructure lining technologies, Aquam Pipe Rehabilitation, an in-situ pipe remediation services provider, Aquam Water Services, a leading UK company that provides critical water usage data to utilities, and Aquam Pipe Diagnostics (formerly JD7), a global pipeline assessment and inspection specialist.

"The addition of Tim to the leadership team brings incredible experience and a wide network of potential partners to Aquam further positioning the company to lead the UK water and infrastructure market," said Dan Squiller, CEO, Aquam. "His strategic acumen informed by a deep knowledge of infrastructure will be a key asset as Aquam continues to grow, both in the United Kingdom and globally. His work on major projects including the M4 Hammersmith Flyover Refurbishment, Crossrail and the Thames Tideway Tunnel will be directly applicable to the infra-city infrastructure in which Aquam specializes."

About Aquam Corp

Aquam Corp is aglobal provider of water and energy distribution infrastructure health and longevity,ensuring safe, reliable access to vital resources for utility, commercial and residential markets. Its award-winning proprietary water and energy technologies assess, clean and remediate to resolve aging infrastructure & water scarcity issues. The Aquam family of companiesprovide end-to-end service solutions and technologies for the maintenance, life extension, and full rehabilitation of network distribution infrastructure and include: Nu Flow Technologies, a leader in small-diameter infrastructure lining technologies; Specialized Pipe Technologies ("SPT") and Aquam Pipe Rehabilitation in-situ pipe remediation services providers, Aquam Water Services, a leading UK company that provides water utilities critical water usage data, and Aquam Pipe Diagnostics, a global pipeline assessment and inspection specialist. Aquam services are available in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Australasia and the Middle East.For more information, visitwww.aquamcorp.com.

