SATS Premier Lounge at Singapore Changi International wins Priority Pass 2017 Asia Pacific Airport Lounge of the Year Award

SINGAPORE, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SATS Premier Lounge, Terminal 2 at Singapore Changi International has been awarded the Priority Pass Asia Pacific Airport Lounge of the Year Award.

Now in its thirteenth year, the awards are based on ratings provided by 72,000 Priority Pass Members and recognize excellence within the world's largest independent lounge membership program. Priority Pass now includes more than 1000 airport lounges in over 500 cities and is this year celebrating its 25th Anniversary.

SATS Premier Lounge is known for giving its guests a chance to experience Singaporean culture, featuring real orchids, a display of Peranakan porcelain as well as artwork depicting local scenes decorating the lounge. The lounge also hosts regular events, for example serving mooncakes during the Mooncake festival, ensuring that visitors are treated to a unique experience each time they enter the lounge. Its signature SATS Laksa meal is also a favourite for travellers.

Nazri Othman, Senior Vice President, Passenger Services at SATS: "SATS has been serving international passengers for 70 years and this means we have the knowledge required to anticipate their needs and exceed their expectations. Creating the right ambience, with comfortable seats, elegant design and private space is key. But this goes beyond the physical environment, as our hosts connect with our guests and deliver attentive, engaging service which enhances their overall experience. We are proud that our service and passion to delight has been recognised with this award."

The Plaza Premium Lounge at Siem Reap Angkor International Airport, was also recognised in the awards, being Highly Commended in the "Best Attitude and Service from Lounge Staff" category. Staff at the lounge are well known for their commitment to service excellence and teamwork, and have even incorporated local culture such as the Khmer welcome (where palms are pressed together with a slight bow) providing a warm welcome for guests to the lounge.

This year's global winners are:

Global: Club Kingston at Kingston Norman Manley International

at Kingston Norman Manley International Europe : Tallinn Airport Business Lounge at Tallinn Lennart Meri

: Tallinn Airport Business Lounge at Tallinn Lennart Meri Africa & Middle East : Ahlan Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

& : Ahlan Business Class Lounge at Dubai International Asia Pacific : SATS Premier Lounge T2 at Singapore Changi International

: SATS Premier Lounge T2 at Singapore Changi International North America : Salon VIP Lounge, Québec Jean Lesage International

Kevin Goldmintz, Executive Vice President, for Priority Pass Asia-Pacific added "We're seeing major investment in new and existing airports across Asia-Pacific, with high quality, distinctive lounges across the region, so this is a strong endorsement for SATS Premier Lounge and The Plaza Premium Lounge. During 2017 Priority Pass added over 70 new lounges to our network in Asia-Pacific, giving our members access to the most locations of any provider. The continued focus on lounges and travel experiences across airports, airlines, financial institutions and other organizations - is great news for business and leisure customers, meaning a wider choice of venues and products offering exceptional service, refreshments and unique facilities to meet different traveller's needs."

Priority Pass received over 72,000 ratings from its Members in this year's awards via the lounge rating function on the Priority Pass website and app. Members provide ratings on a wide set of criteria including overall lounge quality, refreshments, staff, business facilities and ambience.

Notes to Editors:

The complete list of winners in the 2017 Priority Pass Lounge of the Year Awards:

Global:

Overall Winner: Club Kingston at Kingston Norman Manley International

Europe:

Overall Winner: Tallinn Airport Business Lounge at Tallinn Lennart Meri

Highly Commended: La Valette Club at Malta International

Africa & Middle East:

Overall Winner: Ahlan Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

Highly Commended: Dilmun Lounge at Bahrain International

Asia Pacific:

Overall Winner: SATS Premier Lounge T2 at Singapore Changi International

Highly Commended: Strata Lounge at Auckland International

North America:

Overall Winner: Salon VIP Lounge at Québec Jean Lesage International

Highly Commended: The Club MCO at Orlando FL International

Latin America & The Caribbean:

Highly Commended: Aeroportos VIP Club at Brasilia J. Kubitschek International

Best Business Facilities:

Overall Winner: The Club MCO at Orlando FL International

Highly Commended: Ahlan Business Class Lounge at Dubai International

Best Quality of Refreshments:

Overall Winner: Turkish Airlines Lounge Washington at Washington D.C. Dulles International

Dulles International Highly Commended: VIP Lounge (East) at Guadalajara Miguel Hidalgo International

Best Attitude and Service from Lounge Staff:

Winner: The Club BWI at Baltimore/Washington MD International

Highly Commended: Plaza Premium Lounge at Siem Reap Angkor International

About Priority Pass

The original and largest independent airport lounge membership program.

Priority Pass is the original and largest independent airport lounge membership program, accepted at over 1000 lounges worldwide across 500+ cities and in more than 130 countries, (regardless of class of travel / airline flown) plus access to exclusive Collinson partnerships and dining, retail and spa offers through the Priority Pass app.

Priority Pass is a flagship product of the Collinson Group, a global leader in influencing customer behaviour to drive revenue and value for its clients and program members. The Group offers a unique blend of industry and sector specialists who together provide market-leading expertise in delivering products and services across four core capabilities: Lifestyle Benefits, Loyalty, Insurance, and Assistance. Collinson Group has more than 25 years' experience, with 25 global locations, servicing over 800 clients in 150 countries, employing over 2000 staff, managing over 20 million end customers.

