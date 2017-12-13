Block Energy Plc - CPR and AIM Admission Update

13 December 2017

Block Energy plc

("Block Energy" or the "Company")

Competent Person's Report and AIM Admission Update

AIM Admission Update

The Company reaffirms it's plan to dual-list on AIM and the NEX Exchange Growth Market. AIM admission and NEX Exchange Growth Market re-admission is expected in Q1 2018, and remains conditional on raising the pre-requisite funding requirements.

CPR highlights significant reserves and gross contingent resources of 73 Million Barrels of Oil and 626 BCF of Gas on Georgian assets

Block Energy, the exploration and production company focused on the Republic of Georgia, is pleased to announce the results of an independent Competent Person's Report ('CPR') prepared by Gustavson Associates ('Gustavson'), which confirm the asset backing behind Block Energy, comprising gross 2P oil reserves of 1.6 MMbbl and an NPV10 of US$26.9m for its Norio licence (100% Working Interest). A further 0.9 MMbbl have also been identified on the previously producing West Rustavi permit where the Company has an agreement in place to farm-in to a 75% working interest and 11.3MBbl at its Satskhenisi Licence (90% Working Interest)

In addition, the CPR highlights major development potential across the asset base, including gross contingent resources (2C) stand at 73 Million barrels of oil and a significant 626BCF of gas across all three licences. All three permits are located within immediate proximity to Georgia's largest discovery, which at its peak produced approximately 70,000bopd, accounting for nearly 95% of Georgia's total oil production and recently acquired (100% working interest & operator) by major oil services Company, Schlumberger.

The complete CPR can be found at the following link: http://www.blockenergy.co.uk/wp-content/uploads/2017/12/Block-Energy-CPR.Gustavson-Final.112217.pdf

CPR confirms significant 2P oil reserves and value net to Block:

Total net 2P oil reserves of 1.5 MMbbl (including West Rustavi), which have been assigned an NPV10 of US$35.63m net to Block, and are comprised of: Norio: 1.142 MMBbls with an NPV10 of US$26.9 million - based on evaluation of current and historic production wells and also a number of horizontal offset locations which will be drilled in upcoming work programme West Rustavi: 354.4MBbl with an NPV10 of US$8.6 million - based on evaluation of previously producing wells which Block Energy plans to reactivate/workover completing its farm-in to earn a 75% working interest Satskhenisi: 7.7MBbl with an NPV10 of US$0.13 million - based on evaluation of current and historic production wells, a number of which are included in a workover programme planned by the Company



CPR highlights company-making development / appraisal potential

Total 2C gross unrisked contingent resources of 73 MMBbl oil and 626 BCF gas comprised of: Norio: 7.2 MMBbl and 1.9BCF of 2C gross unrisked contingent resources West Rustavi: 28.4 MMBls and 456 BCF of unrisked contingent 2C resources net to Block, based on Block completing its farm-in to earn a 75% working interest. The gas target forms part of the play being targeted by Schlumberger on neighbouring licence Satskhenisi: 27.8 MMBbl and 16.4 BCF of gross unrisked contingent 2C resources in which Block has a 90% working interest



CPR forms part of ongoing process to dual-list on AIM and build a leading oil & gas producer in Georgia and the wider region

Following the expected AIM Admission in Q1 2018 and being fully funded, Block Energy will commence phase one of a three stage work programme to transform Block into a highly cash generative producer within 12 months Phase 1: increase production to 1,100 bopd within 12 months from 20 bopd today via a low cost, low risk workover and sidetrack programme of existing wells across all three licences - management estimates Block will break even at 100bopd at US$50 per barrel Phase 2: increase oil production to over 2,000 bopd via the drilling of new horizontal wells and sidetracks; and test and flow gas discoveries at the W Rustavi licence which have been assigned gross unrisked contingent resources of over 600BCF (2C) and 1TCF (3C) Phase 3: bring West Rustavi gas target online, which the Company estimates has an all-in capex of less than $2/MCF and a net back of ~$3/MCF



Paul Haywood, Director of Block Energy, said, "This year's final quarter has been a progressive and exciting one. Block Energy has made significant strides in accomplishing key milestones and further verified the Company's value proposition.

The CPR confirms what management has long known: our portfolio of oil and gas interests in Georgia not only provide Block Energy with significant asset backing in the form of proven reserves but also multiple development opportunities with company-making potential. Prior to Block Energy's suspension on NEX, which has triggered a significant change in business and commencement of the dual-listing process, Block Energy had a market capitalisation of approximately £5 million. Since then, the Company has moved from a minority to majority participating interest holder and operator in its key assets, commissioned independent competent persons Gustavson and Associates, to complete detailed analysis of the Company's license areas and short term field development plans and prepared itself for a dual listing. The results of the CPR assigns a NPV10 value of US$35.63 million to the development of Block Energy's P2 Reserve base and importantly outlines the significant gas potential in West Rustavi.

All this activity against a backdrop whereby the immediate neighbours, Schlumberger, is focussed on the appraisal and development of the very same play, offers great commercial potential and strengthens the operating environment in Georgia.

We expect 2018 to be an exciting one for the company and we look forward to updating the market in due course'

Further Information

The Company currently holds two licences and the right to earn-in to a third, all of which are proven fields in Georgia that are either currently producing or have historically produced: Norio; Satskenisi; and West Rustavi.

Norio

The Norio Field was discovered in 1938. A total of 55 oil wells have been drilled on the block to depths of between 500-1500m, 31 of which produced oil from the Miocene age Chokrak formation, a fractured, volcanic-sourced arkosic sandstone reservoir with the best well recovering over 400,000 barrels. To date 1.9mbbl of light sweet crude oil has been produced largely from the Middle Miocene (Chokrak) with some production from the Lower Miocene (Maikopian) and Upper Miocene (Sarmatian). Current production stands at approximately 20bopd from three wells drilled in the mid/late 1970s. The Norio block area is approximately 5,570 acres (22.54 km2) and is located 40km from the city of Tbilisi. Due to its low operating costs, highly favourable oil sharing terms, and a crude field sale price of Brent minus US$9, Norio is cash flow positive and generates sufficient revenue to cover its operational costs.

The Company intends to embark on a defined production enhancement programme, including eight recompletions/workovers of existing wells and one sidetrack, to increase production to over 250 bopd in the short-term.

Satskhenisi

The Satskhenisi Field, was discovered in 1956. A total of 64 oil wells have been drilled on the block, 14 of which have produced oil from the Lower Miocene age Maikop formation. This reservoir is a fractured, volcanic-sourced arkosic sandstone formation. Satskhenisi has produced 310,000 barrels of oil to date mostly from the Maikop and shallow Sarmatian lithologies. It shares a similar geological setting and formations to Norio and as a result learnings from one permit apply to the other. Current production stands at approximately 5bopd from four wells. At US$45 per barrel, both fields opex break-even at a total of 20 bopd. The Satskhenisi block area is approximately 6,024 acres (24.38 km2) and is located 32 kms north of Tbilisi.

Block Energy intends to undertake seven reactivations and recompletions at Satskhenisi to raise production to over 100bopd.

West Rustavi Block Xif

The West Rustavi Field on Block XiF was discovered in 1988. A total of 13 wells have been drilled on the block, which has produced 500,000 barrels of oil to date and tested commercial quantities of sweet gas. West Rustavi, which is currently not producing, has historically produced 41 MBO and 41 MMcf from two wells completed in the Middle Eocene horizon. West Rustavi shares the same geology and play types as Schlumberger's adjacent Block XIb permit, where 200 million barrels of oil have been recovered and which is currently undergoing a significant evaluation of its gas potential. The block area is approximately 9,328 acres (37.75 km2) and is located 6 miles (10 km) south-east of Tbilisi and approximately 14 miles (23 km) south of Norio Field.

As part of a farm-in agreement to earn a 75% working interest in the West Rustavi PSC, Block Energy intends to re-enter 2-3 wells and side track 3-4 additional wells to increase production to over 1,000bopd of oil from the Middle Eocene. Furthermore, Block Energy also plans to re-test gas production from previously discovered wells located within the permit.

Total 2P oil reserves for all three licences summarised in the table below (Source: Gustavson CPR):

Oil Reserves, MBbl Gross Net Net Present Value Discounted at 10%, MMUS$ Reserve Classification P90 (1P) P50 (2P) P10 (3P) P90 (1P) P50 (2P) P10 (3P) P90 (1P) P50 (2P) P10 (3P) Producing 33.9 39.1 45 18.8 24.5 32.8 0.11 0.22 0.23 Developed Non-Producing 539.8 1,020 1,768 280.8 442 716.1 3.98 9.91 20.07 Undeveloped 804.7 1,505.1 2,333.9 602.5 1,038 1,371.4 9.1 25.5 38.2 TOTAL 1,378.4 2,564.2 4,146.8 902.1 1,504.5 2,120.3 13.09 35.63 58.51

Total 2C Contingent Resources net to Block for all three licences summarised in the table below (Source: Gustavson CPR):

Contingent Oil/ Condensate Resources, MMBbl Contingent Associated/Free Gas Resources BCF Block Low Estimate (1C) Best Estimate (2C) High Estimate (3C) Low Estimate (1C) Best Estimate (2C) High Estimate (3C) Risk Factor Norio 3.1 7.2 13.9 0.8 1.9 3.7 75% West Rustavi 13.9 28.4 52 235 456 750 75% Satskhenisi 14.7 25 39.3 8.4 14.7 23.9 75% TOTAL 31.8 60.6 105.2 244 473 778

The Directors of the Issuer, accept responsibility and have approved the information contained in this announcement.

For further information contact: