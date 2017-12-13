AS "Olainfarm" will close the list of shareholders for distribution of reserves on December 15, 2017.



Proceeding from the above, December 13, 2017 is the last day when shares of AS "Olainfarm" are traded with reserve in the automatically matched trades executed in the orderbook. As of December 14, 2017 the shares will be traded without the reserve.



