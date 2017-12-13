Anglo Pacific Group PLC Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / Anglo Pacific Group PLC (the "Company") (OTC PINK: AGPIF, LSE: APF, TSX: APY), the London and Toronto listed royalty company, is pleased to announce that Canaccord Genuity Limited has been appointed as the Company's Joint Corporate Broker with immediate effect.

Canaccord Genuity Limited will work alongside the Company's Joint Corporate Brokers, BMO Capital Markets Limited and Peel Hunt LLP.

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage royalties. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

