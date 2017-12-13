Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 13 December 2017 TUI GROUP Full year results to 30 September 2017 HIGHLIGHTS · Third consecutive year of strong earnings growth, with 12% increase in underlying EBITA1 and 34% increase in underlying EPS1 · Continuing to transform our business - 56% of our earnings are now delivered from own hotel and cruise brands, with a strong ROIC performance and less seasonal profile · Post-merger phase is complete - double digit annual earnings growth with strong cash conversion and strong ROIC performance continues, driven increasingly by market demand and digitalisation benefits, as well as disciplined expansion of own hotel and cruise content · Strong cash conversion plus EUR2 billion disposal proceeds enable us to finance growth, pay an attractive dividend and strengthen the balance sheet · Trading for future seasons is progressing well overall - our balanced portfolio of markets and destinations and strong competitive position leave us well placed to deliver further growth · Expect to deliver at least 10% growth in underlying EBITA in FY18 1 and extend our previous guidance of at least 10% underlying EBITA CAGR to FY201 · Our ambition - strong strategic positioning, strong earnings growth and strong cash generation, with underlying EBITA doubling between FY14 and FY20 KEY FINANCIALS Year ended 30 September EURm 2017 2016 Change Constant currency change1 Turnover 18,535 17,154 +8.1% +11.7% Underlying 1,102 1,001 +10.2% +12.0% EBITA2 Reported 1,027 898 +14.3% +16.2% EBITA3 Underlying 1.14 0.86 +32.6% +33.7% earnings per share4 Earnings 1,080 618 +74.6% +76.8% before tax5 Leverage 2.5 times 3.3 times -0.8 times n/a ratio6 Return on 23.6% 21.9% +1.7 ppts n/a invested capital (ROIC)7 Dividend per EUR0.65 EUR0.63 12.0%8 n/a share 1 Assuming constant foreign exchange rates are applied to the result in the current and prior period 2Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains/losses on disposal of investments, restructuring costs according to IAS 37, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments under purchase price allocations and other expenses and income from one-off items 3 Reported EBITA comprises earnings before net interest result, income tax and impairment of goodwill and excluding the result from the measurement of interest hedges 4 For calculation of underlying earnings per share please refer to page 58 of the Annual Report 5 For reconciliation of earnings before tax to underlying EBITA, please refer to page 57 of the Annual Report 6 Leverage ratio is calculated as the ratio of gross debt (including net pension liabilities and discounted value of operating leases) to reported EBITDAR 7 ROIC (return on invested capital) is calculated as the ratio of underlying EBITA to the average for invested interest bearing capital for the Group or relevant segment 8 Percentage growth in dividend per share is calculated off the base dividend in respect of FY16 of EUR0.58 per share (excluding the additional 10% announced at the time of the merger) Annual Report and Investor & Analyst Presentation and Webcast A full copy of our Annual Report can be found on our corporate website: http://www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors [1]. A presentation and webcast for investors and analysts will take place today at 09:30 GMT / 10:30 CET. The presentation will be made available via our website shortly beforehand. Details of the webcast, which will be available for replay, will also be available there. FY17 RESULTS · We have delivered a third consecutive year of strong earnings growth, with underlying EBITA increasing to EUR1,102m or 12% growth at constant currency rates. This was driven by growth across the business, including our own hotel and cruise content, Source Markets and the delivery of the final tranche of merger synergies. Significant growth in underlying EBITA was delivered despite the impact of higher than normal levels of sickness in TUI fly at the start of the financial year (as previously flagged) as well as the impact of the Air Berlin insolvency (see below for further detail). In EURm Underlying EBITA FY16 1,001 Hotel & cruise content +131 Source Markets & other segments +8 Merger synergies +20 TUI fly sickness (Q1) -24 Air Berlin insolvency -15 Underlying EBITA FY17 excluding FX 1,121 Foreign exchange translation -19 Underlying EBITA FY17 1,102 · Growth in underlying EBITA was driven across our business segments, demonstrating the strength of our integrated business model and well balanced portfolio of markets and destinations. Underlying FY17 at FY16 Variance at FY17 at Variance at EBITA in EURm constant constant actual actual rates currency currency rates Hotels & 362 304 +58 357 +53 Resorts Cruises 263 191 +72 256 +65 Source Markets 532 554 -22* 526 -28* Northern 351 383 -32 346 -37 Region Central Region 72 85 -13* 71 -14* Western Region 109 86 +23 109 +23 Other Tourism 18 8 +10 13 +5 Total Tourism 1,175 1,057 +118 1,152 +95 All Other -54 -56 +2 -50 +6 Segments Total TUI 1,121 1,001 +120 1,102 +101 Group * includes the adverse impact of higher than normal levels of sickness in TUI fly at the start of the financial year (EUR24m) and the impact of the Air Berlin insolvency (EUR15m); excluding these items, and at constant currency, Source Markets variance was +EUR17m and Central Region variance was +EUR26m · Hotels & Resorts delivered a strong performance, with segmental ROIC increasing to 13.2% (versus segmental WACC of 8.5%). · We opened ten new hotels this year in our core brands, bringing the total since merger to 28. More than 60% of these are operated with no or low capital intensity. · Hotels & Resorts continues to deliver high levels of occupancy, now 79%, thanks to our strong portfolio of brands and destinations, and our integrated model. Average revenue per bed increased by 6%. The earnings result reflects a continued strong performance in the Western Mediterranean and Caribbean, and encouraging improvement in Turkey and North Africa, as well as earnings from new hotel openings. · FY17 marks the fourth consecutive year of increasing ROIC for Hotels & Resorts. This demonstrates the attractiveness of our portfolio of hotel and club brands, the strength of our distribution capabilities, and our disciplined approach to investment. · For further commentary on Hotels & Resorts, please see page 60 of the Annual Report. · Cruise delivered another year of strong earnings growth, with strong segmental ROIC of 19.9% (versus segmental WACC of 5.25%). · Growth in earnings was driven primarily by the launch of new ships in Germany and UK. · Average daily rates increased across all three fleets, despite the increase in capacity. · Segmental ROIC remains high, reflecting our equity participation in TUI Cruises as well as excellent performances by our UK and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises subsidiaries. · For further commentary on Cruise, please see pages 60 to 61 of the Annual Report. · Our Sales & Marketing in Source Markets delivered a strong portfolio performance, thanks to their geographic diversity, market leading positions, popular range of holiday products and focus on efficiency. · Customer volumes (excluding joint ventures) grew by 6% to 20.2 million, with growth in all three regions. · Source Markets delivered a high net promoter score of 50 overall, with year on year increases in most of our markets. · The TUI rebrand was completed successfully in Nordics and Belgium. This has helped to drive a further increase in direct and online distribution, to 73% and 46% respectively. The UK rebrand commenced in October and is progressing very well. · Overall, Source Markets delivered a strong portfolio performance this year, with particularly good operational performances in Nordics, Germany and Benelux this Summer. As previously flagged, this has helped to offset the normalisation of UK margins driven by currency cost inflation and a disappointing Q4 in France. · As previously communicated the result was impacted by the sickness incident in TUI fly at the start of the financial year, costing EUR24m. · The Central Region result also includes an adverse variance to prior year of c. EUR15m following the Air Berlin insolvency, relating to receivables for aircraft and crew leased to Air Berlin in FY17 on which the latter defaulted. · For further commentary on Source Markets please refer to pages 61 to 63 of the Annual Report.

