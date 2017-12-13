ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Notification of Transactions of Directors PDMR

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

NOTIFICATION OF TRANSACTIONS OF DIRECTORS/PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITY AND CONNECTED PERSONS

Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces the following changes in the interests of directors in ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the share capital of the Company ("shares"):

On 12 December 2017, Geoff Drabble, Chief Executive, sold 941,940 shares at a price of 2054 pence per share. Geoff Drabble continues to hold 392,219 shares representing 0.079% of the Company's issued share capital. In addition, Geoff Drabble holds 367,565 awards over shares pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Scheme.

On 12 December 2017, Suzanne Wood, Financial Director, sold 145,000 shares at a price of 2046 pence per share. Suzanne Wood continues to hold 63,805 shares representing 0.012% of the Company's issued share capital. In addition, Suzanne Wood holds 164,418 awards over shares pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Scheme.

On 12 December 2017, Brendan Horgan, Chief Executive of Sunbelt, sold 175,000 shares at a price of 2040 pence per share. Brendan Horgan continues to hold 318,874 shares representing 0.064% of the Company's issued share capital. In addition, Brendan Horgan holds 230,129 awards over shares pursuant to the Company's Long Term Incentive Scheme.

Contact:

Eric Watkins 020 7726 9700