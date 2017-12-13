

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's industrial production increased markedly in October from a year ago, mainly driven by strong growth in manufacturing activity, figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Wednesday.



Industrial production expanded a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 9.6 percent year-over-year in October.



Among sectors, manufacturing output grew the most by 10.1 percent annually in October, followed by mining and quarrying production with 8.1 percent gain. At the same time, electricity output dropped 1.7 percent.



Without adjustment, industrial production registered a yearly growth of 11.6 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial production increased 1.0 percent in October.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX