ARBITRATOR APPOINTED FOR THE ARBITRATION PROCEEDINGS REGARDING REDEMPTION OF AFFECTO PLC'S MINORITY SHARES



The Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce has on 4 December 2017 appointed an arbitral tribunal consisting of one arbitrator for the arbitration proceedings concerning the redemption of Affecto Plc's ("Affecto") shares that are not held by CGI Nordic Investments Limited ("CGI Nordic"), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of CGI Group Inc.



The appointed arbitrator is attorney Tarja Wist.



Affecto announced on 10 October 2017 that CGI Nordic has submitted an application to initiate statutory squeeze-out proceedings to the Redemption Board of the Finland Chamber of Commerce in order to complete the redemption of the shares held by any other remaining shareholders in Affecto.



Affecto is a Northern European full-stack data house with expertise in data intensive technologies. Their expertise ranges from enterprise information management to artificial intelligence. Affecto creates business value for its customers by helping them become data driven, thus transforming their businesses. Affecto has long term, committed customer relationships with a large number of essential Northern European companies as well as public institutions. Affecto has a local presence with 18 offices forming a powerful grid, and is a unique home for its 1000+ employees.