Momentum Group AB (publ): Share-based incentive programme in Momentum Group AB (publ) fully subscribed

The share-based incentive programme for key individuals in senior positions in the Momentum Group comprising call options for repurchased Class B shares, which was adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders held on 28 November 2017, is now fully subscribed. The programme encompasses 40 employees, who have subscribed for a combined total of 250,000 call options.

The call options will be conveyed at a price of SEK 9.60 per call option, equivalent to the market value of the options according to a valuation performed by Nordea Bank AB (publ). The redemption price for the call options is SEK 121.60 per share, corresponding to 120 percent of the volume-weighted average share price on Nasdaq Stockholm during the period starting 22 November up to and including 5 December 2017. Each call option entitles the holder to acquire one repurchased Class B share during the redemption periods of 12-25 February and 12-25 May 2021, respectively.

Stockholm, 13 December 2017

Momentum Group AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Mats Karlqvist, Head of Investor Relations - Tel: +46 70 660 31 32

This information was submitted for publication on 13 December 2017 at 08:30 a.m. CET.

