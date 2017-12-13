

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, Wednesday said it acquired Acumen Security, LLC, a Security Certification Solutions provider headquartered in Maryland, USA.



Acumen, having 22 employees, is expected to generate revenues of c.$6m in 2017. Acumen service portfolio includes FIPS 140-2 validation, Common Criteria evaluation and related assurance services.



André Lacroix, CEO of Intertek, said, 'The acquisition of Acumen, with its end-to-end product security certification and assurance services is in line with our portfolio strategy of investing in fast growing businesses with good margin prospects.'



