

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's consumer price inflation accelerated as initially estimated in November, final data from Destatis showed Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-on-year following 1.6 percent increase in October.



On a month-on-month basis, the CPI climbed 0.3 percent in November after staying flat. Destatis confirmed its provisional results published on November 29.



Energy prices grew 3.7 percent year-on-year in November. Excluding energy, inflation was 1.7 percent.



The harmonized index of consumer prices, rose 1.8 percent year-on-year after a 1.5 percent climb in October.



Compared to the previous month, the EU measure of inflation edged up 0.3 percent. Both annual and monthly figures came in line with initial publication.



In a separate communique, Destatis said that wholesale price inflation increased to 3.3 percent in November from 3 percent in October. Month-on-month, wholesale prices gained 0.5 percent.



