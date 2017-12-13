

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British American Tobacco plc (BATS.L, BTI), in its Second Half Pre-Close Trading Update 2017, said that its business continues to perform well and trading is in line with its expectations. It is confident of another year of good earnings growth at constant currency, with continued market share growth, driven by the Global Drive Brands.



If exchange rates remained unchanged for the balance of the year, the translational currency tailwind would be expected to be 6% on operating profit. The transactional headwind remains around 2% on operating profit.



Full year earnings per share is expected to benefit from a translational foreign exchange tailwind of 5%.



Second half organic volume is expected to benefit from the phasing of shipments in a number of key markets, including Pakistan, partly offset by the impact of the significant excise increase in the GCC. The company anticipates full year industry volume to be down around 4%, with BAT again outperforming the industry, driven by continued good share growth.



Following the acquisition of Reynolds American Inc., the Group will consolidate the results of RAI as a wholly owned subsidiary from the acquisition date.



