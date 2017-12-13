

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L), a manufacturer of high technology components and systems, Wednesday said its subsidiary, Senior Aerospace UPECA, Malaysia, has received a five-year contract from Spirit AeroSystems to provide machine details and subassemblies on Boeing commercial aerospace programmes. The contract is expected to begin in 2019.



Joe Mockus, Divisional CEO of Senior Aerospace Structures, commented: 'Spirit AeroSystems is a very important customer to Senior Aerospace and we are delighted with this significant new contract award. Senior and Spirit have an excellent partnership across three continents and we continue to work together to offer competitive solutions to help grow our respective businesses.'



