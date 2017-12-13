

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Metro reported profit to shareholders of 325 million euros for fiscal 2016/17 compared to 506 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was at 0.89 euros compared to 1.39 euros. Reported EBIT decreased to 852 million euros from 1.22 billion euros. EBIT before special items has reached the previous year's level at 1.11 billion euros. Earnings per share before special items was 1.55 euros compared to 1.33 euros.



Fiscal 2016/17 reported sales increased due to positive currency and portfolio effects by 1.6% to 37.1 billion euros in financial year 2016/17 (In local currency sales growth was 1.1%). METRO Wholesale gained 3.0%. Like-for-like (in local currency) sales were up 0.5%.



For financial year 2017/18, METRO once again expects to see a slight rise in overall sales. The Group aims for growth rate to at least match the 1.1% growth achieved in financial year 2016/17. METRO expects the like-for-like sales development to slightly surpass the 0.5% growth delivered in reporting year 2016/17. The Group expects EBITDA excluding earnings contributions from real estate transactions to increase by around 10% on the previous year's result with both segments contributing to the increased earnings.



