Finstar Enters APAC With USD 50mm Fintech Commitment

SINGAPORE, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

International private equity firm Finstar Financial Group (Finstar or the "Group"), today announces its commitment to strengthen the Group's position in the Asia-Pacific Region, adding to its fintech portfolio in line with its five-year plan to invest US$150 million in the financial technology space.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/619062/Finstar_Financial_Group_Logo.jpg )



As a first step in implementing the investment plan, the Group commits to invest up to US$50 million in APAC's consumer lending, providing funds to broaden Digital Finance International presence in mobile-first consumer finance in South-East Asia. Roll-out of DFI operations in several large Asian economies is planned for the near future. DFI's ethos centres on responsible lending, enabling consumers in developing markets to access a method of financing that is transparent, affordable and fully compliant with requisite financial services regulation and best international practice.

Finstar's five-year investment plan, adopted in July 2017, aims to strengthen the Group's holdings in innovative consumer technologies, and increase its portfolio exposure to high growth emerging markets across Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Oleg Boyko, Finstar's Executive Chairman and Founder, comments on Finstar's investment into Asia and DFI:

"We're thrilled to announce our latest investment commitment in DFI and South-East Asia. The rapid growth in consumer demand across the emerging markets offers exciting opportunities for fintech-enabled disruptive lending technologies. With our market-leading expertise, Finstar can capitalize on these emerging trends.

DFI's strong proposition, high-quality management and excellent governance all reflect Finstar's key principles and foundations. Our outlook is one of optimism and excitement, and we're confident in seeing our investment deliver significant value for the long term, not just for Finstar but for billions of consumers worldwide."

According to KPMG*, in Q3'17 fintech investment in Asia grew to over $1 billion for the first time this year, despite a drop-off in the number of fintech deals. Total global fintech funding was a strong US$8.2 billion in Q3'17, after more than doubling to US$9.3 billion in Q2. Although deal volume declined, the US$8.2 billion of investment stood well above the $6.3 billion raised in Q3'16. Venture capital (VC) investment in fintech in Q3'17 saw a five quarter high of $3.3 billion, although the total was well shy of the record $7.4 billion raised in Q3'15.

Clearly Asia remains a fintech centre on the rise, and one within which Finstar remains committed to play an increasing part in for the future, both with DFI and its global fintech investment strategy.

https://home.kpmg.com/xx/en/home/insights/2017/10/the-pulse-of-fintech-q3-2017.html

About Finstar Financial Group

Finstar is an international private equity firm operating in Europe, the US, Asia, Latin America and the CIS. The Group is focused on fintech, and has a successful track record of investment in a range of industries, including financial services, IT, FMCG retail, media, and real estate. Finstar has 20 years of operational experience launching new projects, restructuring existing companies, sealing partnerships and M&A agreements, and investing in start-ups.

Finstar investment portfolio includes, among others, Spotcap, an online lending platform for SMEs, Prestamos Prima, an online consumer financial services provider, and Viventor, a peer-to-peer lending platform.

About DFI

Digital Finance International leverages fintech innovations, deep technology and data science to serve those 2.5 billion people in the world currently underserved by traditional financial institutions. It deploys cutting-edge developments in big data, mobile and the Internet to further financial inclusion among these customers by providing them products that are tailored, user friendly and compelling. DFI is a responsible lender that seeks to build long-term relations with its customers, helping them not only with their needs of today, but to build a solid financial future for tomorrow.

Digital Finance International has built a team of leading experts in fintech, banking and marketing to develop world class digital lending solutions. DFI is part of the Finstar Group of Companies. Finstar is a global holding group with interests in Europe, the US, Asia, Latin America and the CIS. The Group is focused on fintech, but historically has been deeply involved in the financial services, IT, FMCG retail, media, and real estate sectors. Finstar has 20 years of operational experience launching new projects, restructuring existing companies, investing in start-ups, sealing partnerships and M&A deals.



For more information, please contact:

Finstar Financial Group

Marina Evseeva / Larisa Shishkina

Tel: +7905-529-12-52

http://www.finstar.com



FTI Consulting LLP

Leonid Fink / Viktor Pomichal / Darius Alexander

Tel: 020-3727-1000

finstar@fticonsulting.com

