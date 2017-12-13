

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L) provided update on financial performance for 2017 and for the outlook beyond. For 2017, Serco expects to achieve an Underlying Trading Profit outcome around the top end of its previous guidance range of 65 million pounds-70 million pounds; profits in the second half will be around 10% higher than in the comparable period in 2016.



Revenue for the year is expected to be just under 3.0 billion pounds; the small reduction against previous revenue guidance includes an adverse impact of currency movements during the second half of the year and other volume and timing effects. Closing net debt at 31 December 2017 is expected to be towards the lower end of previous guidance range of 150 million pounds - 200 million pounds.



Order intake in 2017 has been strong at over 3 billion pounds which represents a book-to-bill ratio of over 100%, the first time this has been achieved since 2012.



Having now completed 2018 budget review process, the company expects that Underlying Trading Profit will grow to around 80 million pounds, in line with consensus, on revenues broadly flat at around 2.9 billion pounds.



Looking further ahead, the company expects 2019 to be a year of further good growth in Underlying Trading Profit, which is again broadly in line with consensus and is likely to be driven by additional transformation savings. The rate of growth thereafter will be more dependent on our ability to grow revenues.



The company said it is remain broadly on track on costs and onerous contracts, but some markets, and in particular the UK, are currently growing more slowly than their former trend rate. It can and will partly compensate for a weaker organic revenue outlook through increased actions on the cost base, and our ambitions of 5-7% revenue growth and 5-6% margin remain intact, but the timing of achieving this will be dependent upon when demand reverts to trend in our target markets.



Rupert Soames, Serco Group Chief Executive, said: '2017 has been a good year for order intake. We will deliver Underlying Trading Profit around the top end of our previous guidance, and we expect profits to grow strongly over the next two years. Beyond 2019, our long term ambitions for margins and revenue growth remain intact, but the timing of achieving these remains subject to seeing improvements in the trading conditions across our markets. In the meantime, we continue to deliver against our plans and make good progress against our strategy.'



Separately, Serco Group confirmed that it has now signed the definitive Business Purchase Agreement to acquire a portfolio of selected UK health facilities management contracts from Carillion plc. Assuming Carillion receives shareholders' approval and the requisite third party consents over the course of 2018, each individual contract will be acquired on a cash-free, debt-free basis, with the consideration to be paid in instalments and to be satisfied using Serco's existing debt facilities.



Assuming that the contracts are all transferred to Serco, the total consideration payable would be 47.7 million pound. Full transition of operations is targeted to be achieved by the end of 2018.



The 15 contracts to be acquired by Serco provide facilities management services to NHS sites across the UK, covering five acute hospital trusts and around 20 other public sector organisations.



Assuming all 15 contracts transfer, and including an appropriate allocation of charges for shared support services and other incremental overheads, the operations are expected to generate around 8 million pounds Underlying Trading Profit and therefore be significantly accretive to earnings following their integration into Serco. Exceptional acquisition costs of approximately 1 million pounds are expected to be incurred and the transition and integration phase is expected to cost around £4-5m which will be expensed across 2018 and 2019. The gross assets of the contracts being acquired are estimated to be approximately 16 million pounds.



