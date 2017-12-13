Valerie Irene Duebell Joins Cloud4C as Senior Vice President, International Sales and Global Alliances

LONDON, SINGAPORE and MUNICH, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cloud4C, an emerging global leader in cloud and managed services, today announced the appointment of Valerie Irene Duebell as Senior Vice President, International Sales and Global Alliances.

Valerie brings close to two and half decades of extensive international business experience in IT industry (Cloud Computing, SW, HW, Services) across mature and emerging markets and leading multi-functional large multinationals across sales, channel, marketing, pre-sales and sales operations. She will be bringing to the business, a highly successful track record in building new start-up business ventures, driving transformation of established traditional businesses, turning around the performance of the organization and taking the business to the next level; managing high volume business as well as closing complex multi-brand multi-million dollar deals.

Valerie joins from IBM and has earlier worked in leadership roles in AWS, Fujitsu and Microsoft across Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa.

"I am delighted that Valerie is joining our organization," said Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C. " She brings rich experience in alliance management, business turnaround and making inroads into both developed and emerging markets globally through alliances. She shares our values and business focus, and hence, our global teams and customers shall benefit immensely from her experience, knowledge and wisdom."

Valerie will report to Mr. Sridhar Pinnapureddy, Founder and CEO, Cloud4C.Her key area of focus will be stimulating growth and enhancing market through Global Alliances.

Valerie said, "I am very happy to joining Cloud4C - an emerging global player, and plan to leverage my industry experience to drive growth, forge alliances, address customer needs worldwide by fostering growth, market share."

About Cloud4C:

Cloud4C is an emerging global leader in cloud and managed services with presence in thirteen countries across Americas, APAC, Middle East and Europe. The company serves global multinationals and powers mission critical applications that require worldwide presence and comply with the stringent data sovereignty laws in respective countries.

