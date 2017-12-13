TRIGO Establishes in the UK by Acquiring Bridge Group

PARIS, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

TRIGO has acquired 100% of the capital of Bridge Groupfrom its founder Neil Endley. Bridge Groupwill be TRIGO's development platform on UK territory in the automotive, aerospace and heavy transportation industries. TRIGO also intends to leverage Bridge Group's proven expertise in supplier turnaround management, training and technical resourcing to further enrich its global supply chain performance service range.

Bridge Group was created in 2007 by seasoned automotive quality specialist Neil Endley, with a mission to assist automotive suppliers in recovering from deep quality crisis. With c. 5 MGBP in annual revenues and more than 100 staff today, the company offers a full combination of quality and supply chain services to large manufacturers such as Opel/Vauxhall, Honda and a number of suppliers.

TRIGO's acquisition strategy aims at continuously expanding both its geographic span and service depth to best address its customers supply chain challenges. This is the second acquisition for TRIGO in 2017 and the fourth one since French private equity Ardian started backing the Group in 2016.

"One more time this year", said Benoit Leblanc, EVP Europe, "TRIGO is happy to welcome a new team of talented professionals in the group. Bridge Group's supplier development DNA, its proven inspection capabilities and its customer centric, entrepreneur culture are a perfect fit for TRIGO and will for sure benefit to our customers".

Neil Endley, Bridge Group's founder and general manager, added: "I and the whole Bridge team have great ambitions for our customers in the UK and beyond. Within TRIGO we are convinced that Bridge Group can develop a stronger, wider and more international service offering, both for our current automotive clients and in other industries such as aerospace and railway."

