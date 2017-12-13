OCX ViewerTM, Integral's free iOS app, now allows users to monitor real-time cryptocurrency prices

Integral (www.integral.com), the financial technology partner trusted by leading banks, brokers, and investment managers to design, deliver and grow their FX businesses, announced today that it now offers market data for cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash and Litecoin through its trading platform, OCXTM (Open Currency Exchange). The expanded market data now includes:

BTC/USD

BTC/EUR

BTG/USD

BCH/USD

ETH/USD

ETC/USD

ETH/BTC

ZEC/USD

XRP/USD

LTC/USD

XMR/USD

NEO/USD

"This is another example of Integral delivering innovative solutions that allow our customers to outperform their competition," said Harpal Sandhu, CEO of Integral. "As cryptocurrencies become mainstream, our retail broker partners must expand their product offerings to include them, so they count on Integral's reliable infrastructure to help meet their customers' demands."

OCX ViewerTM, Integral's iOS app that allows users to monitor currency prices in OCX, now includes cryptocurrencies. It is available as a free download from the App Store.

In the coming weeks, Integral FX Benchmark will be extended to include these leading cryptocurrency pairs. This expansion will allow cryptocurrency traders to benchmark their execution on a continuous basis and will provide previously unavailable second-by-second mid- rates, at no cost. Integral developed this unique methodology in collaboration with Stanford University.

"Integral has been an outstanding technology partner for us," said Charalambos Psimolophitis, CEO of FxPro Group. "We have maintained our position as the best FX broker by remaining client-centric and pushing the frontier of product offerings through our long-standing partnership with Integral. Integral's OCX market data feed provides us with a stable, high availability solution in the very unreliable world of cryptocurrency. We are excited to incorporate Integral's cryptocurrency market data to offer a wider selection of products to our customers."

About Integral

Integral is a financial technology company that helps its customers-banks, brokers, and asset managers-outperform their competition in the foreign exchange market through innovative solutions for workflow management and advanced execution. This powerful cloud-based platform is the industry's only answer for FX institutions that want to design and deliver complete solutions tailored to their businesses. Integral's modern approach of addressing the entire FX lifecycle with an intelligent platform allows its customers to achieve the lowest transaction costs, greatest operational efficiency, and highest yield. Founded in 1993, Integral maintains development, support, and sales offices in Palo Alto, New York, London, Tokyo, Singapore and Bangalore.

