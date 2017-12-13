PHOENIX 2018: Art Prize for Up-and-coming Artists with New Record

TUTZING, Germany, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- More than 500 applicants - €20,000 prize money - shortlist published

More than 500 artists have applied for "PHOENIX - The Prize for up-and-coming Artists". With €20,000 in prize money, it is the highest award of its kind. The initiators, eurobuch.com and the Evangelische Akademie in Tutzing have never received more applications. The shortlist of 10 finalists has been chosen.

In its 11th year of existence, "PHOENIX - The Prize for up-and-coming Artists" is sought after as never before. More than 500 applications have been scrutinized by the jury over the last weeks. Not only residents of Germany have applied, but artists from Australia, the USA and many other countries as well. The PHOENIX is well known in the international art world as a stepping stone for professional careers with long time support from the initiators and a door opener for galleries.

The 10 finalists, out of which the winner will be chosen in February 2018 are: Carine Doerflinger, Henrik Eiben (born in Japan), Hirofumi Fujiwara (born in Japan), Olga Golos (born in Russia), Katharina Mörth (Austria), Martin Müller, Katharina Reschke (born in Russia), Slava Seidel (born in the Ucraine), Moritz Urban, Martin Veigl (Austria).

The members of the Jury will have a difficult task: Ursula von Rheinbaben (Artist, Master Student with Prof. Antonio Lopez Garcia, Academy of Fine Arts in Madrid), Daniel J. Schreiber (Art Historian and Director of Buchheim Museum of Phantasy, Bernried, Germany) and Judith Stumptner (Deputy Director of Evangelische Akademie, Tutzing, Germany) will choose the winner for 2018. The prize will be awarded on 19th of April 2018 at Evangelische Akademie in Tutzing, Germany.

