Join Raises Growth Capital to Conquer European Market

HAARLEM, The Netherlands, December 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Influencer marketing-platform Join has raised a significant amount of money from investor Airbridge Equity Partners. The company will use the funds to expand across the European market and continue to develop Artificial Intelligence as a cornerstone of the software.

Join is mainly active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France and the United Kingdom, but is planning to expand across markets. Paolo Martorino, co-founder and CEO of Join: "To maintain and enhance our strong position we need to stay ahead. With this investment we can expand across borders more swiftly and take the lead on influencer marketing in all of Europe." The new capital will be used to recruit talents and expand the team, connect more influencers and brands to the platform and to apply technological innovations, among which AI, at a higher pace.

The Dutch start-up offers brands and marketers a complete and user-friendly platform to find, activate and monitor influencers. "With this funding we can innovate at a higher pace and take our data-integration and AI to the next level", says Edwin Knip, Join's CTO. "By doing so we can not only optimize the way the platform works, but also develop and apply new techniques to enhance our service." Currently the platform analyses content from influencers and automatically matches brands and influencers. "Through machine learning we'll be able to learn about influencers' personality and style to make even better matches. Moreover, we're working on visual searching integrations."

Airbridge Equity Partners is an investor who is internationally specialised in investing and management in digital marketing, marketplaces, SaaS, technology and e-commerce. By injecting the funds into the platform the investing party expresses their trust in the the ambitions of the Join-staff. The investor concludes that Join is distinctive in the field of influencer marketing. Join is the only platform that offers clients not only a complete tool to select and contract the right influencers, but can also launch campaigns and monitor campaign-results. A very innovative and mature solution within a young market.The minority interest should contribute to Join being European market leader in 2020.

About Join

Join is the first AI-powered influencer marketing-platform that uses technology to match brands and influencers. Join's goal is to realize authentic and relevant collaborations. The company matches brands to over 15.000 influencers with a combined reach of over half a billion - in dozens of markets. The platform was founded by entrepreneurs Paolo Martorino and Edwin Knip in 2017 and is active in several European countries, among which the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, France and the United Kingdom.