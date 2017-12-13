Percona Managed Services to Ensure Customers Running Open Source Databases on AWS Take Optimal Advantage of AWS Resources



RALEIGH, N.C., 2017-12-13 09:02 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL, MongoDB and other open source database solutions and services, announced collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to serve as an AWS Standard Tier Consulting Partner and Amazon Aurora Service Delivery Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN). Percona provides managed services to support the use of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (Amazon EC2), Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS), and Amazon Aurora on the flexible, scalable, pay-as-you-go AWS. Percona also announced Percona Monitoring and Management 1.5 with improved support for MySQL on Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora MySQL.



Migrating workloads to AWS can be a vital part of improving customer experience, gaining deeper business insights and increasing efficiency. Whether organizations select Amazon EC2 instances or Amazon RDS, they often require the assistance of database expertise and managed services to ensure they are using AWS resources to their best advantage and obtaining the highest possible application performance.



When Lookout, the global leader in securing mobility, wanted to optimize its Amazon Aurora database on AWS, the company chose Percona Managed Services. A comprehensive Percona Database Performance Audit of the database, applications and infrastructure identified opportunities to reduce the cloud footprint. Percona also used its Percona Monitoring and Management (PMM) product, designed to expose any bottlenecks and slowdowns in the database environment, to keep an eye on anything that might impact the customer experience. Percona's recommendations and expertise helped successfully migrate Lookout's AWS configuration from 35 master/slave pairs to only 10 server instances. This not only simplified the environment, but also delivered significant operating cost savings.



Percona, a recognized industry expert in open source databases, offers a range of services to help organizations design, optimize, support and manage a database infrastructure on AWS, achieving better performance, better cost savings and better ROI.



Quotes



Michael Fortson, Director of Engineering at Lookout "Combining Percona Managed Services with Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora enabled Lookout to stop worrying about maintaining servers and data replication and focus on delivering new features and capabilities to its customers."



Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO of Percona "As organizations move databases to the cloud to take advantage of flexibility, match resource consumption to actual needs and reduce expenses, Percona helps optimize, support and manage their database environment, and enables them to make the most cost-efficient usage of their cloud resources. We are proud to be recognized by AWS as a Standard Tier Consulting Partner and Amazon Aurora Service Delivery Partner in the AWS APN."



Company Information



Press Contact Brigit Valencia For Percona (360) 597-4516 bdbvalencia@gmail.com



About Percona



With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL and MongoDB across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting, and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog, and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com.



Percona is a registered trademark of Percona LLC. All other registered and unregistered trademarks in this document are the sole property of their respective owners.