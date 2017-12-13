To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 13 December 2017





Company Announcement number 98/2017 - 13 December 2017



Auctions of mortgage covered bonds series 10F and 10G for the refinancing of FlexLån



Realkredit Danmark will hold auctions on mortgage covered bonds for the refinancing of FlexLån as of 1 April 2018.



The auctions will be held from Monday 5 February to Friday 9 February 2018. The preliminary amounts and the distribution on specific ISIN's is expected to change in the weeks to come. As a consequence, the specific auction dates for the individual ISIN's will not be announced until the final amounts are known.



The preliminary amount of bonds to be refinanced are set out in the appendix to this announcement.



The preliminary amount of bonds will be updated weekly on rd.dk/Investor from week 2.



The final amount of each ISIN to be auctioned including the specific auction dates for each ISIN will be announced end of week 5.



The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Christian Rosenstand, Head of RD Funding, phone +45 45 13 20 19.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656868