RALEIGH, N.C., 2017-12-13 09:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percona, the company that delivers enterprise-class MySQL, MongoDB and other open source database solutions and services, announced Percona Monitoring and Management 1.5, the latest release of the company's free and open source platform for managing and monitoring MySQL and MongoDB performance. This new release improves support for MySQL on Amazon Relational Database Service (Amazon RDS) and Amazon Aurora, which simplifies configuration and usage, provides more efficient data collection and delivers faster resolution of Percona Support tickets.



Organizations are increasingly choosing to run MySQL on Amazon RDS or use Amazon Aurora and require the same insight into database performance that they have with their on-premises deployments to be successful. Percona Monitoring and Management provides point-in-time visibility and historical trending of database performance that enables DBAs and application developers to optimize the performance of their databases - both on-premises and in the cloud. Percona Monitoring and Management now includes:



· Enhanced support for MySQL on Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora - Dedicated Amazon Aurora dashboard offers maximum visibility into key database characteristics, eliminating the need for additional monitoring nodes.



· Simpler configuration - Percona Monitoring and Management now offers easier configuration of key Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora settings via a web interface.



· One-click data collection - One button retrieves vital information on server performance to assist with troubleshooting.



· Improved interface - A simple, consistent user interface makes it faster and more fluid to switch between Query Analytics and Metrics Monitor.



A demo can be viewed online at https://pmmdemo.percona.com.



Peter Zaitsev, Co-founder and CEO of Percona "The latest release of Percona Monitoring and Management enables organizations to maximize performance in cloud deployments. It provides the same level of visibility for MySQL on Amazon RDS and Amazon Aurora that customers have for their on-premises deployments, giving them the confidence that they're getting the most out of their cloud environment."



About Percona



With more than 3,000 customers worldwide, Percona is the only company that delivers enterprise-class solutions for both MySQL and MongoDB across traditional and cloud-based platforms. The company provides Software, Support, Consulting, and Managed Services to large, well-known global brands such as Cisco Systems, Time Warner Cable, Alcatel-Lucent, Rent the Runway and the BBC, as well as smaller enterprises looking to maximize application performance while streamlining database efficiencies. Well established as thought leaders, Percona experts author content for the Percona Database Performance Blog, and the Percona Live Open Source Database Conferences draw attendees and expert technical speakers from around the world. For more information, visit www.percona.com.



