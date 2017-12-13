BIMobject AB: BIMobject AB: BIMobject hires strategic reinforcement for new business division for digitalisation in the construction industry

BIMobject AB hires Michael Thydell as a strategic reinforcement of its new business division with digital management support for the built environment. The business division will be run parallel to existing operations and include services based on the cloud solution BIMobject Hercules. Its target group consists of international property owners and facility managers in private and public sectors.

Michael Thydell is leaving his position of internationally recognised BIM-strategist at Sweco AB to become head of the new business division at BIMobject. He will take up his post at the end of December 2017. Michael Thydell has been a member of the board at BIMobject since 2014 and has a thorough understanding of the corporation's operations. He is one of the most experienced experts in Europe on the development of advanced CAD/BIM-solutions and methods for the construction and property industry.

Michael Thydell will lead the new business division with the aim of clarifying and strengthening the value of BIM from a digital life cycle perspective. By utilising and developing the information that already exists in the digital models and BIM objects from the planning stages, BIMobject will be able to offer the market digital services for facility management and business development. The solutions will include the open, cloud-based platform BIMobject Cloud and the private cloud platform BIMobject Hercules. The platforms provide high-quality information for Big Data analyses with the aid of Microsoft Power BI. The comprehensive platform BIMobject provides is fully compatible with all market-leading systems. Furthermore, solutions in areas such as Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, analysis, simulation, and communication can be added. The environment allows for value adding real-time data from the Internet of Things, for example, as well as the integration of cutting-edge 3D scanning technology.

The new business division will be run parallel to the core business of BIMobject, which consists of providing services to building product manufacturers. Under Michael Thydell's management, the business division will be run by a team of experts with thorough experience of the construction industry.

"There is fantastic potential in digitalising the property sector. The vital factors have all come together: Technical requirements have advanced far enough, and the number of BIM users has exploded. Within this new business division, we'll be able to create significant and often unexpected added value for our customers by providing a platform where all of the market players can meet. Coming together like that is a win-win-situation for everyone involved", says Michael Thydell, Business Area Manager at BIMobject.

"With this new business division, we're breaking new ground in an arena where there are no competitors. That means huge possibilities for cooperation, both nationally and internationally. Michael's substantial experience, extensive knowledge, and large network are unique assets that will be of great benefit", says Stefan Larsson, CEO and founder of BIMobject.

BIMobject is a Swedish technology company with a global presence operating at the forefront of digitalising the building industry. BIMobject provides a cloud-based platform and powerful technology to make digital product information available for Building Information Modelling (BIM), allowing its use early in the building process for visualisation, specification, and analysis. The platform collects valuable data that streamlines the construction industry throughout the product life cycle. More intelligent design and construction lead to better product selections, reduced waste, and more efficient logistics during the building process. At the same time, property management benefits from higher quality, improved use of energy, and lower operating costs.



Today, BIMobject operates in a number of markets and has a global growth strategy. The company's offerings include development, hosting, management, and publishing of digital versions of manufacturer products: BIM objects. Its customers are building and interior product manufacturers who market their products via the BIMobject Cloud. The user base consists primarily of architects, designers, and engineers, who access the BIMobject Cloud through CAD/BIM-applications, apps, and web services. The BIM objects are integrated into a detailed model of the building, which increases the chance that the real products will be selected for purchase.

