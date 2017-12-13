Symmetry' Global Expansion Reaches New Milestone with HANA Cloud Hosting Platform Deployment in Europe

Expansion of Symmetry's State-of-the-Art Platform to Support Critical SAP Implementations; Customer Deployments Go Live, Including a Leading Multinational Industrial Equipment Manufacturer

BROOKFIELD, Wisconsinand AMSTERDAM, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Symmetry today announced the new deployment of its cloud hosting platform in Amsterdam, significantly extending the company's global infrastructure for providing SAP application management; security; governance, risk and compliance (GRC); and hosting services. Deployed in a new Tier 3 green data center, the Amsterdam cloud platform integrates with Symmetry's four other global platform deployments to provide hosting clients with greater operational flexibility, geographic redundancy and cost effectiveness for their SAP and SAP HANA implementations.

The European expansion further extends Symmetry's ability to support multinational enterprises that value implementing SAP instances in close proximity to European offices. It is also ideally suited to European businesses requiring an initial site that can be expanded on a unified global platform. Symmetry has wrapped next-generation application monitoring and reporting technology for SAP and SAP HANA applications as a standard part of its offerings, and rolled out innovative new services to clients, including disaster recovery as a service and SIEM as a service, along with its ControlPanelGRCsoftware suite, an industry leader in governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) automation for SAP environments.

"The Amsterdam cloud platform expansion is the latest milestone for Symmetry as we grow our global footprint and solidify our position as a leading global provider of expert application hosting and management services for small, medium and large enterprises that utilize SAP," said Symmetry Chairman and CEO Pete Stevenson. "Symmetry is addressing market demand for a 'best of both worlds' solution for SAP cloud hosting - the expert quality-of-service we are known for, combined with the global reach and support customers require. This differentiator will only strengthen in the future as we continue to expand our platform deployments across Europe and Asia."

First Customer Deployment

Symmetry alsoannouncedit has partnered with smartShift Technologies to drive the initial customer deployment on the Amsterdam platform. The Symmetry cloud platform will be the hosting environment for one of smartShift's customer'sSAP Business Suite on HANA and SAP Business Warehouse on HANA implementations. Thislarge multinational industrial equipment manufacturer'sdeployment, live on the platform and scheduled to go into full production in Q1 of 2018, has also expanded to incorporate Symmetry's Disaster Recovery as a Service.

"Our client's SAP modernization project required a next-generation SAP HANA cloud platform that delivers industry leading SLAs for availability and geographic dispersion to provide business continuity," said Seth Henry, CEO of smartShift. "Symmetry's combination of advanced cloud platform design, incredibly agile service and expert SAP knowledge made it the ideal hosting partner for us, and will enable us to migrate our client's extensive SAP implementations very quickly."

The Amsterdam platform is an important component of Symmetry's ongoing strategy to build out its innovative, scalable, highly secure infrastructure and services portfolio to provide superior global support for companies using SAP. As the company has grown, it has also achieved recognition including:

implementations by United VARs, the world's largest alliance of SAP channel partners. Winning the grand prize in the 2017 Hewlett Packard Enterprise "Service Provider Award for Customer Excellence."

About Symmetry

Symmetry' manages complex SAP implementations on a global scale for more than 200 of the world's leading enterprises. With its proprietary client-centric business model - The Symmetry Way - combined with the industry's most advanced SAP hosting platform and industry leading ControlPanelGRCsoftware suite, Symmetry delivers expert, high-touch SAP application management services across all deployment environments, including on-premise, hosted, and private, public and hybrid cloud. With more than 22 years in business, Symmetry has built a base of expertise unmatched by any other independent SAP service provider. An SAP partner since 2005, Symmetry is certified in SAP Hosting, Cloud and SAP HANAOperations. Symmetry is based in Brookfield, Wis. with locations across North America and Europe.

