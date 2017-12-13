

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - PepsiCo has placed reservations for 100 Tesla Semi trucks, reports said. The order booking, which is said to be the largest public one to date, is likely to cost the snack and beverage giant around $2 million. Meanwhile, the company is yet to disclose the costs or a timeframe for the trucks' delivery.



Tesla's electric commercial trucks is expected to begin production in 2019. It requires $20,000 for reservation for a truck, as per reports.



The expected price of the Semi starts at $150,000 for 300 miles between charges, and $180,000 for 500 miles' range.



Tesla unveiled the Semi in November. During that time, the Wall Street Journal reported that Tesla had bumped the price of reservations to $20,000 each from $5,000 each.



PepsiCo joins other major manufacturers and distributors including Wal-Mart Stores Inc., and J.B Hunt Transport Services Inc to publicly disclose Tesla Semi orders. The U.S. unit of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA, DHL, and Sysco Corp. have also placed the orders.



As per reports, there are at least 250 outstanding preorders for Tesla's big rig. Analysts at Consumer Edge Research reportedly said that based on a transaction price around $150,000 and $200,000, the car maker could get as much as $50 million in revenue from the reservations.



Reuters reported that PepsiCo plans to use the trucks to distribute sodas and snack foods to retailers within a 500-mile radius of its manufacturing centers.



PepsiCo, which has promised to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its supply chain by 20 percent by 2030, currently uses 100,000 conventional semis in the U.S.



