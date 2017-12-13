To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Telephone +45 7012 5300 13 December 2017



Company Announcement number 99/2017 - 13 December 2017



Fixing of interest rate triggers



Based on the refinancing of FlexLån Realkredit Danmark has determined the interest rate triggers of 6 mortgage covered bonds maturing 1 January 2019.



Interest rate triggers are also available on www.rd.dk/investor.



The Executive Board



Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone +45 45 13 20 68.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=656872