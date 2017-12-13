360 Blockchain Inc.: 360 Blockchain USA Names Mr. Jeff Koyen President and Ceo

USA Subsidiary of 360 Blockchain Inc. Establishes Key Leadership Position

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 13, 2017 / 360 Blockchain Inc. ('360' or the 'Company') (CSE: CODE; FWB: C5B; OTC PINK: BKLLF) has named Mr. Jeff Koyen President and CEO of its US subsidiary, 360 Blockchain USA. Mr. Koyen will lead the Company's US focus, identifying and executing blockchain investments and developing blockchain technologies, including the expansion of the Company's cryptocurrency interests.

Mr. Koyen is an award-winning journalist and entrepreneur

He has been active in cryptocurrency and blockchain as an investor, advisor, and trader since 2014

He delivers a proven track record of launching new digital properties for start-ups and legacy media companies, as well as his own companies

Under his leadership, 360 Blockchain USA will focus on growing current holdings Pressland and SV CryptoLab, looking to add a second SV CryptoLab franchise to be located in New York City

'Working with Jeff Koyen as Strategic Advisor to 360 Blockchain Inc., which we announced previously, has given our team tremendous insights and confidence in both our current prospects and in Jeff's unique skillset,' said Mr. George Tsafalas, 360 Blockchain Inc. President and CEO. 'Under Jeff's leadership, 360 Blockchain USA will target blockchain investments and develop new blockchain technologies.'

Additionally, Mr. Tsafalas said, 'Jeff will continue to serve as Strategic Advisory on the overall leadership team. This role has already reaped tremendous benefits through the identification of existing and future 360 investments, and Jeff's expertise has been instrumental during our extremely thorough due diligence process.'

Mr. Koyen is a graduate of Rutgers University. He has served as CEO and founder of Assignmint.com; Deputy Editor of Forbes Traveler, Editorial Director and Creative Strategist at Vocativ; News Editor of Mansion Global (Dow Jones); and Editor-in-Chief of New York Press. His bylines have appeared in the New York Times, The Guardian, Wired, New York magazine and others. In 2017, his investigative reporting for Crain's New York Business was honoured as the year's best by the Society of Professional Journalists.

About 360 Blockchain Inc.

Our Mission: To empower blockchain technologies with capital and experience to create exponential value.

Company Description: 360 Blockchain Inc. has an all-around view to accelerate the development and application of revolutionary blockchain technologies by investing capital and expertise. We are founded on the belief that blockchain technology, essentially a distributed ledger which is transparent and incorruptible, has the potential to transform the way business is conducted, delivering security, cost savings and efficiency gains not seen before in our internet connected world. 360 Blockchain will be focused upon identifying and empowering blockchain technologies applying to crypto-currencies, smart contracts, eSports, data management, the internet of things, equity trading, privacy applications and beyond.

