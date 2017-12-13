

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's industrial production growth slowed as initially estimated in October, latest figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Wednesday.



The volume of industrial production climbed a working-day-adjusted 7.6 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 8.1 percent rise in September.



That was in line with the flash data published on December 6.



On a monthly basis, industrial production rebounded a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 1.2 percent from September, when it dropped by 0.7 percent. The preliminary estimate was confirmed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX