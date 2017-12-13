

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Democratic Party's Doug Jones has narrowly won Alabama Senate Special election with a stunning political upset over Republican Roy Moore.



With all votes counted, the Alabama Secretary of State reported Jones received 49.92 per cent of the vote, and Moore got 48.38 per cent of the vote.



However, Moore has refused to concede.



Jones' unexpected victory deals a blow to President Donald Trump, who endorsed Moore despite sexual misconduct allegations, and narrows the Republican majority in the Senate to 51-49.



