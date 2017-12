B.S.D CROWN Ltd (LSE:BSD)

(the "Company")

Ramat Gan, Israel, 13 December 2017

NOTICE OF RESTORATION OF LISTING

Further to the announcement dated 7 December 2017 the Company wishes to update the market that the Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") restores Company's shares to the Official List effective from 13 December 2017 7:30 am UK time.

