

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar erased its early losses against its major rivals in early European deals on Wednesday.



The greenback recovered to 0.9918 against the franc and 1.1738 against the euro, from its early lows of 0.9891 and 1.1763, respectively.



The greenback bounced off to 1.3315 against the pound and 113.45 against the yen, from its early low of 1.3336 and a 5-day low of 113.13, respectively.



If the greenback rises further, it may find resistance around 116.00 against the yen, 1.00 against the franc, 1.16 against the euro and 1.32 against the pound.



