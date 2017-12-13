Deloitte Confirms 302% Growth Rate for PFS in the 2017 Technology Fast 500 EMEA Rankings

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) today announced that it has ranked 393rd on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA list 2017, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing Technology, Media, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, and Energy Tech companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). PFS grew 302% and was also listed in 2016 and 2015.

"This is the third consecutive year that Deloitte has recognised PFS as a fastest-growing firm in the EMEA region. As one of Europe's leading e-money issuers, we are delighted with the announcement and look forward to another strong performance in 2018. We will continue to positively challenge the electronic money sector with a wide range of innovative solutions for our customers," said Noel Moran, CEO, PFS.

"Congratulations to this year's Fast 500 EMEA winners on their achievements. As technology continues to transform every aspect of how we live and work, innovative, high-growth companies will continue to be at the forefront of bringing new ideas to the marketplace. I look forward to seeing this year's winners make a positive impact on our world for years to come," added Paul Sallomi, Deloitte Global Technology, Media and Entertainment, and Telecommunications Industry Leader.

Now in its 17th year, Deloitte Global's Technology Fast 500 EMEA programme is an objective industry ranking focused on the technology ecosystem. It recognises technology companies that have achieved the fastest rates of revenue growth in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) during the past 4 years. This year's winners were selected based on percentage fiscal-year revenue growth from 2013 to 2016. Overall, the average growth rate rose to 1,377% from 967% in 2016. See http://www.deloitte.com/fast500emea

About Prepaid Financial Services

Prepaid Financial Services Limited (PFS) provides multi-award-winning payment technology solutions by offering comprehensive innovations in e-money. As a pioneer in the evolution of FinTech, our world-class solutions include e-wallets, physical and virtual prepaid cards and accounts, as well as current accounts in the U.K. and the Eurozone. PFS is Authorised and Regulated by the FCA in the U.K. as an electronic money institution and has passported its e-money license to enable e-money issuance in the EEA.

PFS has rapidly expanded into one of the fastest growing e-money issuers in Europe. With programmes active in a total of 24 countries and growing, PFS has the ability to transact in 22 different currencies. PFS' products and state-of-the-art technology platforms are trusted by governments, local authorities, Non-Governmental Organisations, mobile networking operators, banks, and corporates globally.

Some of our Awards

The Sunday Times Hiscox TECH TRACK 100 5 years in a row.

Deloitte TECHNOLOGY FAST 500 EMEA Winner 3 years in a row.

The Queen's Award for Enterprise: International Trade 2017.

To view an infographic of PFS' milestones see https://prepaidfinancialservices.com/en/milestones-timeline

With a Mission to be a global market leader in delivering innovative and customised payment technology solutions and a Vision of efficient e-money solutions made easy, PFS' Core Values encompass Integrity, Innovation, Customisation, Teamwork, and Community. Explore the future of prepaid financial solutions today by visiting our website https://prepaidfinancialservices.com

