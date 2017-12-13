Global Military and Security Leaders Convene this January to Discuss the Future of Geospatial Intelligence

Worldwide Business Research (WBR), the world leader in B2B conference events, today announced the agenda and speakers for DGI, the premier meeting for geospatial intelligence leaders in Europe (January 22-24th

Over 600 senior military officers, renowned researchers and leading technologists from more than 40 nations will descend upon the iconic Royal Lancaster Hotel for three days of thought provoking and immersive sessions designed to inform and transform geospatial intelligence for modern defence, security and public safety.

The 2018 agenda encapsulates the current issues and future challenges that are top of mind within the global intelligence community including:

New best practices in geospatial data management to give Commanders access to the highest quality classified and unclassified geospatial imagery in real time

How partner nations including the UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand plan to leverage AI and Machine Learning, Smaller Satellites, New Sensors, Robotics and other tech breakthroughs to automate analysis, enrich classified intelligence and drive down costs

Where NATO, the EU and their partners see geospatial intelligence making a difference to current and future operations

"In a contested and unpredictable world where human trafficking, lone-wolf terrorism, cyber threats, regional instability and natural and man-made disasters require decisive response, geospatial intelligence is increasingly the difference in the successful prediction and prevention of these crises", said Tom Webber, Programme Editor, DGI. "DGI is the only conference in Europe that provides the GeoINT community with the latest innovations and best practices to address these threats on a global scale".

Over 100 expert speakers from leading defence, security and civilian agencies confirmed to speak in 2018 include:

Lt General Ivan Hooper, Chief Executive Officer, Information Systems and Services, UK MoD

Major General Linda R. Urrutia-Varhall, Director of Operations, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Brigadier General Paul Nelson, Principal Intelligence Adviser, Chairman of the Military Committee, NATO

Brigadier General Lars Corneliusson, Director, Intelligence Directorate, EU Military Staff

Brigadier Benedict Kite, Commander, National Centre for Geospatial Intelligence, UK MoD

Matt Roper, Chief, Joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Services, NATO Communications and Information Agency

Nigel Clifford, Chief Executive of Ordnance Survey Great Britain

Colonel Paul Peyton, Commander, Canadian Forces Intelligence Group

Lt Colonel Damon Taylor, Director, GEOINT New Zealand, NZDF

Chris Hewett, Assistant Secretary GEOINT Capability Development, Australian Geospatial-Intelligence Organisation

Dr Peter Highnam, Director of Research, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency

Colonel David Pendall, Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2 (Intelligence), US Army Europe

Colonel Armin Fleischmann, Director Planning, Cyber and Information Domain Service Command, Bundeswehr

Lyston Lea II, Principal Advisor, National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office (NMIO)

Ingrid Vanden Berghe, Head of the NGI Belgium

Hansjoerg Kutterrer, President, BKG Germany

