Investor Access Flow Increases As More Banks and Investors Join

NEW YORKand LONDON, Dec. 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Ipreo, a leading global provider of workflow solutions and market intelligence to financial services and corporate professionals, reported continued growth in sell-side and buy-side activity on the Investor Access platform as it approaches one year from launch.

On the sell side, over 1,000 deals have been published on the system since January. In recent weeks, this deal flow represents almost 90% of the Euro and Sterling bond market. Twenty-nine banks now use the platform, including Commerzbank and NatWest Markets, who recently acquired the ability to accept orders from investors.

"We've been partnering with Ipreo for many years as we adopt more efficient work practices," said Hugh Carter, Head of Credit Syndicate at Commerzbank. "Over time we expect Investor Access to become a key component to the primary market deal execution process."

"We're pleased to be part of this industry initiative," said Jonathan Peberdy, Head of Syndicate at NatWest Markets. "Investor Access enables investors to add their orders directly to new issues. It gives investors greater control over their orders, frees up banks' sales people from having to manually enter each order, and saves time for both the buy side and sell side, significantly improving the efficiency of the overall bookbuilding process."

On the buy side, 500 Investor Access orders were submitted in November, representing over US$13 billion of orders. The number of entities able to place orders recently surpassed 100, with many more in the pipeline.

"Having a central point to view primary market deal terms and status is helpful. Being able to efficiently submit subscription orders while creating a consolidated transaction record is a positive development for the industry," said Adrian Biesty, Global Head of Trading at Lombard Odier Investment Managers.

About Investor Access

Investor Access allows investors to be alerted to new-issue announcements, receive information on deal terms and conditions, submit and manage orders, and receive electronic notification of allocation and pricing details, along with other deal-related information such as the prospectus and final terms. It builds on Ipreo's existing fixed income suite, including IssueNet, a fixed income syndicate connectivity tool used by more than 160 banks today.

The Investor Access initiative is the result of collaboration between an initial group of eleven banks which has now expanded to twenty-nine participating banks. The group of banks presently participating includes ABN AMRO, BBVA, BNP Paribas, CM-CIC, Commerzbank, Crédit Agricole CIB, Danske, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, ING, Mizuho, MUFG, NatWest Markets, Santander, Societe Generale Corporate Investment & Banking (SG CIB), UBS, UniCredit, VTB Capital, and others.

About Ipreo

Ipreo powers the networks that connect capital to ideas. We are a leading global provider of financial services technology, data and analytics, supporting all participants in the capital-raising process, including banks, public and private companies, institutional and individual investors, as well as research, asset management and wealth management firms. Our unique, cross-asset class solutions equip our clients with the information and tools they need for more effective decision-making and a more efficient workflow. Ipreo is private-equity held by Blackstone and Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division, and has more than 1700 people serving clients in every major financial hub around the world. For more information, visit www.ipreo.com.